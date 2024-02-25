Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PSG fans urged not to boo Kylian Mbappe until the official decision has been announced

    Paris Saint-Germain's star, Kylian Mbappe, advises restraint from supporters as transfer rumors swirl, with the Collective Ultras Paris requested to withhold reactions until an official decision on the France captain's future is made.

    Football PSG fans urged not to boo Kylian Mbappe until the official decision has been announced osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 6:41 PM IST

    PSG supporters are being requested by Kylian Mbappe's representatives, as reported by L'Équipe, to refrain from booing or whistling at the France captain until an official decision about his future is announced. Despite no formal statement from the player or the club, it is widely known that the 25-year-old intends to leave PSG at the end of his contract to fulfill his dream of playing for Real Madrid. Mbappe has reportedly agreed to terms with the La Liga club and is expected to be presented as a new Los Blancos player before EURO 2024.

    Having strong ties with the Collective Ultras Paris, a major PSG supporters group, Mbappe, who has influenced the fans in the past, has persuaded them to withhold any reaction until an official announcement is made. This Sunday, Mbappe will make his return to the Parc des Princes, playing in front of PSG supporters for the first time since media reports surfaced about his future. Members of the supporters group had already suspected that Mbappe was likely to leave PSG.

    L'Équipe reports that Mbappe's agent, his mother, plans to soften the impact of his departure with national television interviews. As the captain of Les Bleus and a globally recognised talent, Mbappe holds a significant position not only in Paris but also in France.

    While PSG fans are preparing a tribute for the 25-year-old's last game with the club at the end of the season, there is still the potential for Mbappe to participate in another 21 games for Le Parisien and pursue European glory with his hometown club.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa - Team news, recent form, head-to-head, where to watch and more

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2024, 6:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin's five-wicket haul puts England on the backfoot in Ranchi osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin's five-wicket haul puts England on the backfoot in Ranchi

    Football ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa - Team news, recent form, head-to-head, where to watch and more osf

    ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa - Team news, recent form, head-to-head, where to watch and more

    cricket Australia clinches T20 Series clean sweep with commanding win against New Zealand in rain-hit encounter osf

    Australia clinches T20 Series clean sweep with commanding win against New Zealand in rain-hit encounter

    cricket Dhruv Jurel's resilient innings earns praise from Sunil Gavaskar; touted as the next MS Dhoni osf

    Dhruv Jurel's resilient innings earns praise from Sunil Gavaskar; touted as the next MS Dhoni

    PSL 2024 Babar Azam loses cool as crowd taunts him with 'ZimBabar' chants, video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    PSL 2024: Babar Azam loses cool as crowd taunts him with 'ZimBabar' chants, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin's five-wicket haul puts England on the backfoot in Ranchi osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin's five-wicket haul puts England on the backfoot in Ranchi

    SPOTTED: Sidharth Malhotra to Preity Zinta, celebs in the city

    SPOTTED: Sidharth Malhotra to Preity Zinta, celebs in the city

    Kiribati to Bahamas: 6 countries that never witness snowfall RKK EAI

    Kiribati to Bahamas: 6 countries that never witness snowfall

    Football Happy Birthday, Park Ji-Sung: Top 8 performances by South Korean osf

    Happy Birthday, Park Ji-Sung: Top 8 performances by South Korean

    PM Modi invites content creators to National Creators Award; Here's how to apply AJR

    PM Modi invites content creators to National Creators Award; Here's how to apply

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon