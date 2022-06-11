Nations League: Mbappe admits France did not get expected result against Austria

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vienna, First Published Jun 11, 2022, 1:10 PM IST

    It's been a disappointing UEFA Nations League campaign for defending champions France, who were held to a 1-1 draw against Austria to go three matches in a row without a win. Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score a late equaliser in the 83rd minute, cancelling Andreas Weimann's opener in Vienna on Friday. 

    Didier Deschamps' side is bottom of League A, Group 1, with two points after losing 2-1 at home to Denmark last weekend and then drawing 1-1 in Croatia on Monday. France will play their final match of the June international break at home to Croatia on Monday before the group campaign concludes in September.

    Also read: UEFA Nations League: Portugal's Ronaldo lauds 'big win' against Czech Republic

    Following the draw, the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star admitted his side did not get the expected result and hopes they can put in a more robust performance against Croatia next week.

    "We did not win. We didn't take what we wanted before the game. We will work to try to win on Monday [against Croatia]," Mbappe said.

    Asked about his effort that hit the woodwork late on to deny his side a winning goal, Mbappe said, "It's a shame. I tried to fake the goalkeeper. I didn't cross him enough. He has the chance to push it on the bar."

    "You should never worry. You should always be proud. I'm not 100%, but I'll be there if the coach needs me. Afterwards, it's the last match before the holidays. We can push a little," he concluded.

    The match in Vienna went ahead despite concern about a huge hole that opened up on the same pitch during Austria's 2-1 loss to Denmark on Monday.

    Also read: Nations League 2022-23: 'I will become the player I was again' - Hazard after Belgium routs Poland

    Meanwhile, Deschamps remains unconcerned about how his team have fared. "From what we were able to do, I am satisfied," he told reporters. "The players should have been rewarded by the result. In the match, we have done very good things."

    "Austria puts a lot of commitment and intensity. We had total control in the second half. We certainly lacked efficiency. It's a shame compared to what we did in the second half," the French boss added.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2022, 1:10 PM IST
