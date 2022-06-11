Nations League: Mbappe admits France did not get expected result against Austria

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score a late equaliser as France settled for a 1-1 draw with Austria in the UEFA Nations League on Friday.

Didier Deschamps' side is bottom of League A, Group 1, with two points after losing 2-1 at home to Denmark last weekend and then drawing 1-1 in Croatia on Monday. France will play their final match of the June international break at home to Croatia on Monday before the group campaign concludes in September.

Following the draw, the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star admitted his side did not get the expected result and hopes they can put in a more robust performance against Croatia next week.

"We did not win. We didn't take what we wanted before the game. We will work to try to win on Monday [against Croatia]," Mbappe said.

Asked about his effort that hit the woodwork late on to deny his side a winning goal, Mbappe said, "It's a shame. I tried to fake the goalkeeper. I didn't cross him enough. He has the chance to push it on the bar."

"You should never worry. You should always be proud. I'm not 100%, but I'll be there if the coach needs me. Afterwards, it's the last match before the holidays. We can push a little," he concluded.

The match in Vienna went ahead despite concern about a huge hole that opened up on the same pitch during Austria's 2-1 loss to Denmark on Monday.

Meanwhile, Deschamps remains unconcerned about how his team have fared. "From what we were able to do, I am satisfied," he told reporters. "The players should have been rewarded by the result. In the match, we have done very good things."

"Austria puts a lot of commitment and intensity. We had total control in the second half. We certainly lacked efficiency. It's a shame compared to what we did in the second half," the French boss added.