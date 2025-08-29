The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw has delivered blockbuster fixtures as PSG face Bayern and Barcelona, Liverpool reunite with Real Madrid, and Man City await Napoli’s De Bruyne return. Full fixtures for Europe’s elite clubs revealed.

The Champions League is back – and if Thursday’s draw in Monaco proved anything, it’s that Europe’s elite are in for a blockbuster season. From heavyweight reunions to emotional homecomings, the 2025-26 campaign promises storylines that stretch far beyond the pitch.

PSG Face a Gauntlet of Giants

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain could hardly have asked for a tougher start to their title defence. Luis Enrique’s side have been drawn against Bayern Munich at home and will travel to the Camp Nou for a showdown with Barcelona – a clash steeped in history, heartbreak and revenge.

That’s just the beginning. Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Atalanta, Sporting Lisbon, Bayer Leverkusen and Athletic Bilbao complete PSG’s league phase fixtures.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, in Monaco for the draw, struck a defiant note:

“We have forgotten about last season. Today we are the champions, but everybody wants to be the champions,” he said.

With memories of their nervy league phase last season still fresh, the Parisians know there are no “easy nights” this time around.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Anfield Awaits a Reunion

Liverpool manager Arne Slot could barely hide his excitement at the thought of welcoming Real Madrid back to Anfield. Last season, the Reds stunned the 2024 European champions with a 2-0 win in the league phase. This time, the clash carries added spice – Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return in a white shirt.

Slot called it “something special” and promised the world will once again be watching.

Liverpool’s path won’t get easier. Alongside Real, they must deal with Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt, Marseille, PSV Eindhoven, Qarabag and a fiery night away to Galatasaray. For a side still haunted by last season’s last-16 exit to PSG, redemption will have to be earned the hard way.

Manchester City Draw Old Friends – and Old Flames

For Manchester City, the draw offers drama in abundance. They’ll host Borussia Dortmund and Napoli, face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, and journey to Monaco, Villarreal and Norway’s newcomers Bodo/Glimt.

But the headline story is the return of Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian maestro, who left City in June after a decade of brilliance, will be back at the Etihad wearing Napoli’s colours. Expect a standing ovation – and perhaps a few tears.

City’s squad, still carrying the swagger of their 2023 triumph, now face a stern test of depth and hunger.

Real Madrid: Alonso’s New Era Meets Old Rivals

With Xabi Alonso now at the helm, Real Madrid’s fixtures are dripping with narrative. A home clash with Manchester City brings echoes of their epic knockout duels, while the trip to Anfield offers Alonso the chance to test himself in a stadium where he once wore red.

Add Juventus, Benfica, Marseille, Olympiakos, Monaco and Kairat Almaty to the mix, and Madrid’s path looks like a blend of glamour, grit and potential banana skins.

For Alonso, it’s a test of whether his youthful, attacking side can maintain the ruthless edge that has defined Real in Europe.

The English Pack: Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs, Newcastle

Arsenal, semi-finalists last season, have been handed Bayern at home and Inter away. Add Atletico Madrid, Bilbao and a tricky trip to Kazakhstan’s Kairat Almaty, and Mikel Arteta’s men have little room for error.

Chelsea will entertain Barcelona at Stamford Bridge while also meeting Bayern, Napoli and Atalanta. A fairytale awaits too – minnows Pafos of Cyprus will step out at Stamford Bridge in what could be their biggest ever night.

Tottenham face a daunting away tie at PSG and will also meet Dortmund, Villarreal and Copenhagen.

Newcastle United, still adjusting to life among Europe’s giants, have Barcelona at home, PSG away and Leverkusen, Marseille and Bilbao sprinkled in. The Toon Army is in for a rollercoaster.

Newcomers Write Their Own Chapter

This season welcomes Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan and Pafos of Cyprus – underdogs who’ve already made headlines. Almaty, conquerors of Celtic in a penalty thriller, will host Real Madrid and Arsenal. Pafos, meanwhile, will entertain Bayern Munich and make the trip to Stamford Bridge.

For fans in Kazakhstan and Cyprus, these nights represent more than football – they are history in the making.

Budapest Beckons

UEFA has confirmed that this season’s final will be played in Budapest on May 30, 2026, with kick-off scheduled unusually early at 6:00 pm local time. For the 36 clubs embarking on this marathon, the road is long, littered with pitfalls and punctuated by nights of ecstasy and heartbreak.

As Arne Slot put it: “It is a very challenging draw, but we knew that it would be.”

For fans, that’s exactly the point.

Key UEFA Champions League fixtures

Fixtures for leading clubs in the league phase of this season's UEFA Champions League, following Thursday's draw:

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (FRA)

Bayern Munich (h), Barcelona (a), Atalanta (h), Bayer Leverkusen (a), Tottenham (h), Sporting Lisbon (a), Newcastle (h), Athletic Bilbao (a)

REAL MADRID (ESP)

Manchester City (h), Liverpool (a), Juventus (h), Benfica (a), Marseille (h), Olympiakos (a), Monaco (h), Kairat Almaty (a)

MANCHESTER CITY (ENG)

Borussia Dortmund (h), Real Madrid (a), Bayer Leverkusen (h), Villarreal (a), Napoli (h), Bodo/Glimt (a), Galatasaray (h), Monaco (a)

BAYERN MUNICH (GER)

Chelsea (h), Paris Saint-Germain (a), Club Brugge (h), Arsenal (a), Sporting Lisbon (h), PSV Eindhoven (a), Union Saint-Gilloise (h), Pafos (a)

LIVERPOOL (ENG)

Real Madrid (h), Inter Milan (a), Atletico Madrid (h), Eintracht Frankfurt (a), PSV Eindhoven (h), Marseille (a), Qarabag (h), Galatasaray (a)

INTER MILAN (ITA)

Liverpool (h), Borussia Dortmund (a), Arsenal (h), Atletico Madrid (a), Slavia Prague (h), Ajax (a), Kairat Almaty (h), Union Saint-Gilloise (a)

CHELSEA (ENG)

Barcelona (h), Bayern Munich (a), Benfica (h), Atalanta (a), Ajax (h), Napoli (a), Pafos (h), Qarabag (a)

BORUSSIA DORTMUND (GER)

Inter Milan (h), Manchester City (a), Villarreal (h), Juventus (a), Bodo/Glimt (h), Tottenham (a), Athletic Bilbao (h), FC Copenhagen (a)

BARCELONA (ESP)

Paris Saint-Germain (h), Chelsea (a), Eintracht Frankfurt (h), Club Brugge (a), Olympiakos (h), Slavia Prague (a), FC Copenhagen (h), Newcastle (a)

ARSENAL (ENG)

Bayern Munich (h), Inter Milan (a), Atletico Madrid (h), Club Brugge (a), Olympiakos (h), Slavia Prague (a), Kairat Almaty (h), Athletic Bilbao (a)

ATLETICO MADRID (ESP)

Inter Milan (h), Liverpool (a), Eintracht Frankfurt (h), Arsenal (a), Bodo/Glimt (h), PSV Eindhoven (a), Union Saint-Gilloise (h), Galatasaray (a)

JUVENTUS (ITA)

Borussia Dortmund (h), Real Madrid (a), Benfica (h), Villarreal (a), Sporting Lisbon (h), Bodo/Glimt (a), Pafos (h), Monaco (a)

TOTTENHAM (ENG)

Borussia Dortmund (h), Paris Saint-Germain (a), Villarreal (h), Eintracht Frankfurt (a), Slavia Prague (h), Bodo/Glimt (a), FC Copenhagen (h), Monaco (a)

NAPOLI (ITA)

Chelsea (h), Manchester City (a), Eintracht Frankfurt (h), Benfica (a), Sporting Lisbon (h), PSV Eindhoven (a), Qarabag (h), FC Copenhagen (a)

NEWCASTLE (ENG)

Barcelona (h), Paris Saint-Germain (a), Benfica (h), Bayer Leverkusen (a), PSV Eindhoven (h), Marseille (a), Athletic Bilbao (h), Union Saint-Gilloise (a)

(With inputs from AFP)