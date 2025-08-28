The 2026 Champions League final in Budapest will kick off at 6:00 pm local time instead of 9:00 pm. This change aims to improve the fan experience by making day trips easier and reducing travel stress.

Lausanne: The final of this season's Champions League in Budapest will kick off at 6:00 pm local time rather than 21:00 pm to "enhance the matchday experience", UEFA announced on Thursday.

The 2026 final will be played at the Puskas Arena on Saturday, May 30.

"An earlier kick-off makes day trips more feasible, reduces travel stress, and allows fans to enjoy the occasion without worrying about late-night logistics," said Ronan Evain, executive director for Football Supporters Europe, which worked on the subject with UEFA.

Related Articles

UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Winners Could Pocket Over €130 Million; Full Prize Money Breakdown
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Winners Could Pocket Over €130 Million; Full Prize Money Breakdown
UEFA Champions League: When and Where to Watch 2025-26 Draw; Teams, Pots and Other Details
UEFA Champions League: When and Where to Watch 2025-26 Draw; Teams, Pots and Other Details

Unlike the Europa League and Conference League finals, which are played in midweek, the Champions League showpiece has been held on Saturdays since 2010.

"While a 21:00 CET kick-off is well suited for midweek matches, an earlier kick-off on a Saturday for the final means an earlier finish -- regardless of extra time or penalties," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

Paris Saint-Germain won their maiden European Cup in last season's final, beating Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich.

 