UEFA Champions League 2023-24 group stage draw: All you need to know

The anticipation builds as the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Group Stage Draw approaches, where the destinies of elite football clubs will be unveiled. Held in Monaco on Thursday, the draw is set to reveal the groups that teams like reigning champions Manchester City, and powerhouses such as Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, Feyenoord, Sevilla, and Benfica, will contend in. Manchester City, riding high after securing their maiden title in a thrilling final against Inter Milan, will headline Pot A. Real Madrid, boasting 14 championship victories, will feature in Pot 2 alongside Arsenal, marking their return since the 2016-17 season. Manchester United and a resurgent Newcastle United, making their first appearance in two decades.

Key Details of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Group Stage Draw:

Date: Thursday, August 31

Location: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Start Time: 9:30 PM IST

Where to Catch the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Group Stage Draw:

Football enthusiasts can catch the live broadcast of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Group Stage Draw on the Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming details:

For those who prefer online streaming, SonyLiv will be hosting the live stream of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Group Stage Draw. Don't miss the unveiling of the matchups that will set the stage for another season of riveting football action.

