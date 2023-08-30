Erling Haaland named PFA player of the year, Rachel Daly receives women's honour

In a glittering ceremony, Erling Haaland of Manchester City has been crowned the PFA Player of the Year for his remarkable debut season, while Aston Villa's Rachel Daly claimed the PFA Women's Player of the Year award.

Erling Haaland, the standout star of Manchester City, has secured the esteemed PFA Players' Player of the Year award. This recognition comes after his dazzling inaugural season with the triumphant treble-winning squad. Accompanying this triumph, England's accomplished talent Rachel Daly from Aston Villa secured the women's equivalent, as voted by her fellow players. Orchestrated by the Professional Footballers' Association, these awards celebrate the pinnacle male and female performers in English football throughout 2023.

Erling Haaland made a resounding impact in his City debut, notching an impressive 52 goals across all competitions, as Pep Guardiola's charges secured conquests in the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League.

Amongst fierce contenders such as his City comrades John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne, along with Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, as well as former Tottenham striker Harry Kane, now plying his trade at Bayern Munich, the 23-year-old Haaland emerged victorious.

Expressing his gratitude, Haaland shared, "To win this esteemed award is an honor beyond words. Being acknowledged by my peers is a truly gratifying sentiment, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to all those who cast their vote in my favour."

He added, "The past season was one etched in memory, both for our collective team success and my individual journey. Accomplishing the treble was a distant aspiration, and achieving it with this extraordinary assembly of players was a sensation beyond measure."

He went on to say, "The previous season forged unforgettable moments, and we are resolute in our ambition to replicate such feats this year. Our campaign has commenced on a positive note, and our focus is resolute."

Bukayo Saka earned the distinction of the men's Young Player of the Year, while Lauren James of Chelsea clinched the women's counterpart.

Both Daly and James played pivotal roles for the England team during their journey to the Women's World Cup final, ultimately concluding in a hard-fought battle against Spain earlier this month.

Daly, representing Villa, achieved a remarkable feat by netting 22 goals in the Women's Super League last season. It's noteworthy that she had been a key component of England's triumphant Euros campaign in 2022, even featuring as a left-back.

Her victory was secured against competition from accomplished players like Sam Kerr, Frida Maanum, Guro Reiten, Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw, and Ona Batlle.

