    Twitter explodes after Man City's Riyad Mahrez makes blue tick plea to Elon Musk

    Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez has over 3 million followers on Twitter, but does not have a blue tick next to his name. Will Elon Musk grant the Algerian his wish?

    football Twitter explodes after Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez makes blue tick plea to Elon Musk snt
    Manchester, First Published May 3, 2022, 12:57 AM IST

    Manchester City fans had a near meltdown after their star winger Riyad Mahrez took to Twitter not to send out a message ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg clash against Real Madrid, but for something unexpected - A Blue Tick!

    The Algerian, who enjoys over 3 million followers on the micro-blogging platform, does not have a blue tick next to his name. And determined to change that, the 29-year-old asked Elon Musk to step in. The Tesla CEO recently purchased Twitter after the company's board agreed to a 44 billion-dollar takeover offer on April 25.

    "Bro @elonmusk give me my blue tick back 😂😂😂," the Man City star wrote in a tweet that has gone viral.

    Although Musk is yet to respond to Mahrez's request, fans of the Sky Blues reacted to the winger's tweet. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Mahrez is enjoying a stellar season with Manchester City, having registered 32 direct goal contributions in 43 appearances across all competitions. The Algerian has been one of Pep Guardiola's most reliable frontmen since the start of the previous campaign and has become a crucial cog in City's pursuit of more glory.

    After helping City secure a crucial 4-3 semi-final first leg win against La Liga champions Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium last week, Mahrez is likely to return to the starting XI at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening after being rested against Leeds at the weekend.

    Last Updated May 3, 2022, 12:57 AM IST
