Harry Kane has received clearance to journey to Munich for the purpose of undergoing a medical assessment with Bayern Munich. This development follows earlier news on Thursday that Bayern Munich had allegedly come to an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur regarding a substantial £95 million transaction for the acquisition of the talented English striker.

Sources in Germany indicate that the clubs have reportedly reached a preliminary understanding on the conditions for the transfer of the English team's captain to Bayern Munich, a resolution that has been sought after a series of earlier bids during the summer were met with rejection. Notably, Harry Kane is approaching the final year of his contract with Tottenham, implying that he would have the liberty to depart without any transfer fee in the span of the subsequent twelve months.

While Chairman Daniel Levy is believed to hold a valuation of the striker at approximately £120 million, the negotiations with Bayern Munich have been shaped by the potential risk of losing the club's prized asset without compensation within a year. It had been previously reported that Harry Kane had expressed an inclination to remain in England, driven by his aspiration to surpass Alan Shearer's longstanding Premier League goal record of 260. Since his debut for Spurs in 2012, Kane has amassed an impressive tally of 213 goals in the top tier.

During the preceding summer period, Manchester United had shown interest in the player, although the club ultimately chose to pursue more financially prudent alternatives as they aimed to adhere to their designated transfer budget. In a recent friendly match against Shakhtar Donetsk, Tottenham supporters expressed their desire for Kane to remain with the club through chants of "we want you to stay." This game marked the inaugural home fixture under the management of new coach Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham Hotspur is scheduled to commence their Premier League campaign with an away fixture against Brentford on Sunday. It is reported that Harry Kane is keen for his future to be definitively determined prior to this significant fixture.

