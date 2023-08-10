Kylian Mbappe commits to stay with PSG this season, rejects Real Madrid move in animated meeting

In a high-stakes, private meeting, Kylian Mbappe, the 24-year-old football sensation, has made it clear to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he will remain loyal to the club for the upcoming season.

During an intense private meeting, Kylian Mbappe conveyed to Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he has no plans to depart from the club this summer. After being excluded from PSG's tour of Japan earlier in the summer, and despite not being reintegrated into the main squad upon their return to Paris, the French captain has unequivocally chosen to stick with Les Parisiens for the upcoming season. The club's stance is clear – unless Mbappe agrees to a contract extension that prevents him from leaving as a free agent next summer, he will face a reduction in playing time.

While PSG's higher-ups believe that Mbappe might have an existing arrangement to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, he will not be making the move to the La Liga side this current summer. Al-Khelaifi has indicated that once Mbappe extends his contract, he will be brought back into the first-team setup. However, the French player, who was excluded from the LFP pre-season media event, has no intention of doing so.

Also Read: Real Madrid confronts major setback as Courtois suffers devastating ACL tear

His contract renewal in May 2022 was based on the club's commitment to bringing in significant players the previous summer. Allegedly, Mbappe feels "disillusioned" by the club's failure to secure signings like Bernardo Silva and Robert Lewandowski. Following this setback, he reportedly informed the club that he would not be extending his contract.

Despite the club's assertion that he won't be given playing time this season, Mbappe appears poised to remain at PSG beyond the current transfer window and subsequently leave as a free agent at the conclusion of the campaign.

Also Read: Arab Club Champions Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty goal propels Al Nassr into the final