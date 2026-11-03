CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel, 30, died after an on-pitch collision during a LaLiga Hypermotion match against FC Andorra. Though initially stabilised, he later suffered neurological complications, leaving Spanish football and fans in mourning.

The Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel, who played for CD Tenerife, tragically passed away at the age of 30 on Tuesday, November 3, following a severe on-pitch collision during a LaLiga Hypermotion match.

The tragic death of de Miguel was announced by CD Tenerife in an official statement on Tuesday morning, confirming that the 30-year-old passed away at 8:00 AM local time following a cardiorespiratory arrest caused by heavy impact during the match.

“Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jess de Miguel Alameda," the club statement reads.

“There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness. We stand alongside his devastated family, alongside his loved ones, alongside all of Tenerifeismo that today weeps for this cruel outcome," the statement added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Jesus de Miguel had been playing for CD Tenerife in the Spanish football’s second division, LaLiga Hypermotion, since 2025, before his career and life were cut short by the tragic accident on the pitch.

Also Read: ‘Captain Of The Football Team’: Alex Karp Says Palantir’s AI Appeal Is Surging

How Did the Tragic Incident Unfold on the Pitch?

The tragic incident involving Jesus de Miguel unfolded during the match between CD Tenerife and FC Andorra in a LaLiga Hypermotion fixture at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez Lopez (Heliodoro Rodríguez Lopez Stadium) on Tuesday, November 2.

Jesus de Miguel was chasing a ball forward when the score was levelled at 2-2, and FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono rushed far out of the penalty area to clear the danger. However, Owono’s attempt to clear the high long ball ended in a disastrous impact. Leaping near the halfway line during the seventh minute of stoppage time, Owono’s knee violently struck de Miguel’s chest and head, leading him to fall to the ground motionless.

Sensing the severity of the situation, FC Andorro players immediately rushed to Jesus de Miguel, who was reportedly lying on the pitch unmoving and unresponsive. Teammates and opponents frantically signalled the touchline for emergency assistance as visibly distressed players broke down in tears. Owana was shown the red card and the match was abandoned.

Scroll to load tweet…

Jesus de Miguel was taken off the field and rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Nuestra Senora de Candelaria University Hospital. According to CD Tenerife, de Miguel was in stable condition late Monday evening despite the extent of his injuries. However, his condition deteriorated from initial stabilisation overnight as severe neurological complications set in.

The Spanish footballer’s tragic death following an on-field pitch collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono sent shockwaves across Spanish football, prompting widespread grief and tributes from players, clubs, and fans worldwide.

Who Was Jesus de Miguel?

Jesus de Miguel might not be a well-known name in Spanish football, but he was a late-blooming striker whose determination, work ethic, and goal-scoring instincts earned him a hard-fought path to professional football.

Born on September 21, 1996, de Miguel began his professional career with Leganes B in the lower division of Spanish football before several clubs including Fuenlabrada, Unión Adarve, Navalcarnero, and Unionistas de Salamanca. Miguel’s breakthrough season came during 2023-24 when he netted 16 goals to become the top goalscorer in Group Two of the Primera Federacion.

His performance helped Castellon promotion, and he was awarded the RFEF Best Player award for the group. In August 2024, Jesus de Miguel made his much-awaited Segunda Division debut. In July last year, de Miguel signed a three-year contract with CD Tenerife.

Jesus de Miguel instantly became a focal point of their attack, scoring 11 crucial goals to help lead the Canary Islands club back to LaLiga Hypermotion. Now, his demise has left CD Tenerife and Spanish football in deep mourning over the sudden loss of a humble, hard-working player who fought his way to the top.

Also Read: 'Got Nothing': Benin Boss Slams Argentina Over Treatment of Players After Lionel Messi's Farewell Game