Who is Ange Postecoglu, Tottenham's new Head Coach and Premier League's 1st Australian manager?

Tottenham have confirmed the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach. The 57-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the north London club.

The 57-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the north London club, making him the first Australian to take charge of a Premier League club.

“Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play,” said Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. “He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy – everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead.”

After spending two years with Celtic, where he won five titles, including a domestic triple in 2022–2023, Postecoglou joins Tottenham Hotspur and will hope to fire the club back into Champions League.

Prior to Postecoglou's appointment, Celtic had finished second the previous campaign with just 77 points, 25 points behind rivals Rangers. However, he immediately changed the team, winning back-to-back championships with 93 and 99 points, the latter of which was tied for the third-highest total in Celtic history.

Greek-born Postecoglou has won national championships while coaching in Australia, where he guided the Socceroos to the 2015 Asia Cup, and the league with Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan.

In March, Tottenham sacked Italian tactician Antonio Conte, who was appointed in November 2021, following a 3-3 Premier League draw against Southampton.

“I think it’s better to go into the problem, we are not a team. We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart [into it]. This season compared to last, now we are worse in this aspect. When you are not a team you cannot improve," the then Tottenham manage stated.

He later added, “It is easy in this way [playing without pressure or importance]. Tottenham’s story is this, 20 years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here.”

This statement forced the north London club to sack Conte and in a statement issued, the club noted, "We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future."

Cristian Stellini was appointed as the club's Acting Head Coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as Assistant Head Coach. Tottenham finished 8th in the Premier League season with 60 points from their 38 games.