Son Heung-min, Tottenham's beloved captain, announced his departure after a successful career, including a Europa League triumph. He leaves behind a legacy of 173 goals in 454 appearances, ranking fifth on the club's all-time scoring list.

In what may be the most poignant farewell of Tottenham’s modern era, Son Heung-min announced — while most UK Spurs fans were still asleep — that his final bow in North London had arrived. The beloved captain, addressing reporters alongside Thomas Frank ahead of a friendly with Newcastle United in Seoul, confirmed he would move on after wrapping up unfinished business this summer. The reason? He felt he had achieved every dream at Spurs, especially after leading them triumphantly through the Europa League the season before.

Now 33, Son will don the armband at least one more time for Tottenham before pursuing a new chapter with LAFC. He departs as a bona fide club legend, scoring 173 times in 454 appearances and claiming fifth place on the club’s all-time scoring chart. From stunning long-range rockets to solo masterclasses, Son’s highlight reel is bursting with brilliance.

Let’s relive the top 10 Son Heung-min goals in a Spurs shirt-moments that made him unforgettable at White Hart Lane and beyond.

10. Leicester City (September 17, 2022)

Bouncing back from a spell on the bench and with Spurs narrowly leading, Son exploded back to form against Leicester. Coming on as a substitute, he battered the Foxes’ defense and broke his goal drought in style, beginning with an unstoppable curling effort into the roof of the net from 20 yards. He finished that day with a memorable hat-trick, leaving the pitch with the match ball and renewed confidence.

9. Brighton & Hove Albion (April 8, 2023)

Son isn’t just a scorer of great goals; he’s a history maker. Against Brighton, he netted his 100th Premier League goal — and did so with flair. Picking up the ball twenty yards out on the left, he bent a trademark strike into the far corner, making him the first Asian player to reach a century in the league and propelling Spurs to a vital 2-1 victory.

8. Leicester City (May 1, 2022)

Leicester were again on the receiving end of Son’s talent. After netting his first of the afternoon, he produced another jaw-dropper, receiving a pass outside the box and targeting the top corner. The result? A picture-perfect finish that stunned even his teammates, who could only watch in amazement.

7. Middlesbrough (September 24, 2016)

Early in his Spurs career, Son was already showing what was to come. Away at Middlesbrough, after already scoring once, he dazzled by weaving through the defense along the byline before shifting position and firing a laser-guided strike into the far corner. Victor Valdes had no chance.

6. Chelsea (November 24, 2018)

Under the Wembley arch and with Spurs cruising against Chelsea, Son still found a way to stand out. After enduring a tough start, he turned on the style: burning Jorginho for pace along the right, skipping past David Luiz, and calmly finishing Spurs' third goal to seal the derby in style.

5. West Ham United (January 4, 2018)

Sometimes a single strike sums up a player’s audacity. In a tense London derby, Son responded to Pedro Obiang’s screamer for West Ham with his own rocket. Given far too much room, he unleashed a powerful 30-yard effort right into the top corner — a true goal-of-the-season contender.

4. Arsenal (December 6, 2020)

In a rare season where some fans were able to witness the North London Derby in person, Son produced another iconic moment against his fiercest rivals. Combining with Harry Kane, he carried the ball towards a retreating Arsenal defense before curling a majestic effort into the far corner — later teeing up Kane to secure a 2-0 win.

3. Manchester United (December 19, 2024)

Even nearing the end of his Spurs journey, Son showed he still had magic left. In an EFL Cup quarter-final second leg, with United threatening a comeback, Son stepped up at a corner. His in-swinging delivery somehow evaded everyone and sailed straight in at the far post, with the goalkeeper protesting in vain.

2. Norwich City (May 22, 2022)

Context elevates good goals to greatness. On the final day of the 2021-22 season, needing a win to clinch Champions League football, Son took matters into his own hands with an exquisite strike. Controlling the ball after a half-cleared corner, he wriggled free and curled a sensational finish into the net. It capped a season that saw him share the Golden Boot with Salah and become the first Asian player to top the Premier League scoring charts.

1. Burnley (December 7, 2019)

Unanimously regarded as Son’s finest, and winner of the Puskas Award, his solo goal against Burnley was something out of a football fairytale. Picking the ball up near his own penalty box, Son left defender after defender trailing as he surged across the length of the pitch, ending the mazy run with a composed finish. The crowd was left stunned — and the football world took note.

From early stunners to final flurries, Son Heung-min has left a mark on Spurs’ history that goes beyond numbers. His goals delivered drama, delight, and the sense that, with Son in the team, anything was possible.