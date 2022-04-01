Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Thank God': West Ham's Lanzini breathes sigh of relief after surviving car crash

    West Ham star Manuel Lanzini has miraculously walked away unhurt after being involved in a car crash on the A12.

    Stratford, First Published Apr 1, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

    West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini miraculously walked away unhurt after the car he was travelling on the way to training crashed and hit a tree. The Argentine was being driven by a chauffeur in a 70,000 pound Mercedes people carrier to the Hammers' training ground on Thursday afternoon when he was involved in a collision. 

    The 29-year-old was checked for any injuries at the scene of the accident and again at his original destination, West Ham's Rush Green complex in east London, where he was due for training. 

    A statement by the Metropolitan Police read, "Officers attended, and it was reported that a car had left the westbound carriageway before colliding with a tree."

    Following the crash, Lanzini took to Instagram to thank fans for all the support that poured in. 

    "Hello people, I wanted to thank everyone for the messages of support and affection on this day. They did me a lot of good since it was a very big scare. But thank God, as far as the accident was, everything went well. Thank you very much. I want to thank you for all the messages you sent me of love and support," the West Ham midfielder wrote.

    Lanzini had returned to the United Kingdom after being called up to the Argentina squad for Qatar World Cup 2022 qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador. 

    West Ham is preparing for their Premier League match at home to Everton on Sunday, and Lanzini is expected to feature in the game. 

    The club are also preparing for their all-important Europa League clash quarter-final first-leg against Lyon next week, a game which Lanzini will miss through suspension. 

    Lanzini - who joined West Ham on loan from Al Jazira Club in 2015-16 before making a permanent move - has made 193 appearances for the east London side, scoring 28 goals. The former Fluminense and River Plate player has made 35 appearances for the Hammers in all competitions this season.

    He has also played for his country five times, with his last appearance for the Albicelestes coming in 2019. His only goal for Argentina came in a 2-0 win in a friendly against Italy at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium in March 2018. 

