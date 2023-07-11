Sunil Chhetri unplugged: 'Immortal 11' on dream life, equation with Virat Kohli, love for chole bhature & more

After 18 years and 92 international goals since his India debut, captain Sunil Chhetri reflects on his career and admits he couldn't have scripted it the way it has unfolded. The 38-year-old, who led the Blue Tigers to victories in the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship, expresses gratitude for the love and support he receives from fans.

In an interview with the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) show "In The Stands," Chhetri expresses his joy at the course his career has taken. While he has excelled in various clubs across India and abroad, it is his unwavering bond with the national team that continues to earn him affection wherever he goes.

Chhetri humbly acknowledges his privileged position, remarking that if he were given a book to write his dream life, it wouldn't have turned out as it has. He considers it an absolute honor to be where he is and feels blessed for the years he has played, his achievements, and the people he has shared the dressing room with.

Watch Part 1 of In the Stands with Sunil Chhetri

“If anyone would have given me a book and asked me to write my dream life down back then, maybe, I wouldn’t have written it the way it has turned out to be. I say this with extreme humility. It’s an absolute privilege and honour to be who I am. I am profoundly blessed. The number of years I have played, the number of things I have achieved, the people I have shared the dressing room with, it’s an unbelievable feat. I am very thankful to a lot of people for that,” the Bengaluru FC talisman said.

“I am Sunil Chhetri. There’s only one and I am living an absolute dream,” he further quipped.

Despite the warmth shown towards him, Chhetri admits he is still in awe of major personalities from other spheres of life. He appreciates the courage of his fans who approach him to have conversations, mentioning encounters with sports icons like Mary Kom, Neeraj Chopra, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, as well as meeting senior actor Amitabh Bachchan.

“Whenever I meet Mary Kom, she will know that a fan has come to meet her. I met Neeraj Chopra. Of course, he is very sweet and he reciprocates the same feeling. When I met Mr. Bachchan, at first, I was a bit hesitant but I did accumulate the strength to go and tell him that I am a big fan. The first time I met (Sachin) Tendulkar, I was a bit hesitant. We were both invited as chief guests at a football tournament. He was being very nice and it’s not often that I am short of words but I was a little hesitant to tell him exactly what a big deal he is for me and the whole country,” Chhetri revealed.

Chhetri reveals a strong connection with Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, as they both hail from Delhi and share a similar path in their careers. They emphasize the importance of a strict diet and lead by example in maintaining exemplary fitness standards. Chhetri also discloses that he has had meaningful discussions with Kohli about dealing with pressure and expectations.

“We talk about a lot of normal things. We share a lot of laughter. We share a lot of jokes and a lot of funny stuff. I have had a lot of deep and meaningful chats. It’s not like we talk 24x7 every day. There are phases when we don’t talk for months but the best part is that he understands and so do I. But, we catch up exactly from where we left it. The few times when I have felt the heat of who I am and the need to perform and the few times that he has felt the heat of who he is and the need to perform, is exactly when we have chatted. He understands that not everyone can understand what we are going through and it just hits the right note,” he opened up.

Talking about his love for food, especially the popular dish Chole Bhature, Sunil Chhetri added, "I am not sure if there are many things better than chole bhature. It's amazing. The last time I had was after losing the Super Cup final. I took three days off and I told my wife I am going to just smash food. We were in a five-star hotel in Goa and I was skeptical. My wife told me to give it a shot and I must say it was amazing. I ate two plates, 4 bhatures, and it took my wife to stop me or else I would have smashed more. I have no regrets because I completely enjoyed it."

Watch Part 2 of In the Stands with Sunil Chhetri