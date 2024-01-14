Sunil Chhetri looks ahead to Uzbekistan clash after India's gritty AFC Asian Cup opener against Australia

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri shifts focus to the upcoming match against Uzbekistan following a commendable effort against Australia in the AFC Asian Cup, urging his team to learn from the experience and prepare for the challenges ahead.

Sunil Chhetri is directing his team's focus toward the upcoming match against Uzbekistan following a commendable effort against powerhouse Australia, resulting in a 0-2 loss in their AFC Asian Cup opener. Despite a resilient display by the Blue Tigers, Australia's superiority prevailed with goals from Craig Irwine (50') and substitute Jordan Bos (73'). Chhetri acknowledged the challenges of facing such formidable opponents, emphasising the need to learn from the experience.

Expressing mixed emotions, Chhetri, with a career spanning since 2005, highlighted the team's need to analyze the match through videos and improve areas for the future. Looking ahead, he recognized the upcoming challenge against Uzbekistan on January 18, acknowledging the distinct qualities of each opponent.

While India has two more group-stage matches, with Syria as their last opponent, there remains hope for qualification to the last-16. Despite the loss, India can secure advancement as one of the top four third-placed teams.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu experienced a game of contrasts, showcasing strength in the first half but facing challenges in the second. Head coach Igor Stimac expressed pride in the team's performance, emphasising their honesty, hard work, and commitment. Despite the frustration of facing teams like Australia, Stimac acknowledged the competitive nature of the match. Sandesh Jhingan, leading India's defense, demonstrated resilience with bandaged injuries above each eyebrow.

