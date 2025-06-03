Suhail Ahmad Bhat’s journey from the sidelines of a local football ground in Srinagar to training with India’s national team is a story of passion, perseverance, and rising talent. Once a ball boy handing out footballs to legendary players, Bhat now shares the pitch with some of India’s biggest stars, including captain Sunil Chhetri.

As he prepares for upcoming international matches, Bhat stands on the brink of becoming only the fifth player from Jammu and Kashmir to don the national jersey — a milestone that highlights both his personal dedication and the growing footballing promise of the region.

Early Memories on the Pitch

Suhail Ahmad Bhat, a 20-year-old footballer from Bemina, fondly remembers his role as a ball boy during a 2019 exhibition match between an Indian XI and the Jammu and Kashmir All Stars at the TRC ground in Srinagar. That game featured Indian football icons like Bhaichung Bhutia, Renedy Singh, and J&K’s former international Mehrajuddin Wadoo.

“(As a ball boy) I was positioned behind Amrinder (Singh) paaji's goalpost. Now I'm training with him on the same pitch,” Bhat recalled. Once the boy handing balls to the goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, Bhat now finds himself shooting goals against the same player during training.

Currently, Bhat is training at Pathum Thani, near Bangkok, as part of the Indian national team preparing to face Thailand in an international friendly on Wednesday. The squad will then travel to Kowloon to play against Hong Kong in an AFC Asian Cup Qualifier on June 10.

Should Bhat make the final team for these matches, he would become only the fifth footballer from Jammu and Kashmir to represent India at the senior level. The previous players include Abdul Majeed Kakroo and Mushir Ahmed from the 1980s, Mehrajuddin Wadoo between 2005 and 2011, and most recently Danish Farooq Bhat in 2022.

Sharing the Field with Legendary Sunil Chhetri

Being in the same squad as Indian captain Sunil Chhetri is a dream come true for Bhat, who was just two months old when Chhetri debuted in 2005. He describes the experience as “surreal.”

“Now I'm in the same team as Chhetri bhai. He has played for 20 years. His mentality and longevity motivate me a lot as a young player,” Bhat said.

While Cristiano Ronaldo is Bhat’s football idol due to his longevity and skill, it is Chhetri’s personal mentorship that fuels his daily drive.

“Ronaldo is an inspiration because he's still going strong at 41, but you only see him on the screen. Chhetri bhai talks to me, teaches me. He is a beast. He inspires me on a daily basis on and off the pitch. I also take it as a competition. If he's 10 minutes early for gym, I try to be 15 minutes earlier,” Bhat explained.

A Rising Star with a Strong Mentality

Bhat’s steady progress through the youth ranks—U16, U19, and U23—has now brought him to the senior national team. Recognized internationally, he was included in The Guardian’s 2022 Next Generation list highlighting the 60 best young talents in world football.

“All the coaches (at U16, U19 and U23 levels) told me to keep the senior team as my goal. This is the next step, and I want to keep growing,” Bhat shared. “I developed a lot under these coaches, not only the game but also the discipline. I think my mentality is my biggest strength. If I miss a shot, I go again for the next one. I don't stop.”

Suhail Ahmad Bhat’s journey from a young ball boy on the sidelines to a promising national player is inspiring a new generation of footballers from Jammu and Kashmir and beyond.