The source revealed to AFP on Thursday that Saudi officials are making a strong push to ensure Ronaldo remains in the Saudi Pro League next season, even as transfer discussions point toward a possible switch to domestic rivals Al Hilal or Asian champions Al Ahli.

"There is an ongoing difficult negotiation to convince Ronaldo to stay and play" in the Saudi Pro League next season, said the PIF source.

"First option is a transfer to Al Hilal with an opportunity to feature in the FIFA Club World Cup or to Asia champion Al Ahli," the source added.

The PIF, which oversees Al Nassr, Al Hilal, and Al Ahli, is keen to keep the 40-year-old forward in Saudi Arabia as the country looks to maintain global attention on its football ambitions.