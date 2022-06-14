Shown the world our soul, says Barcelona's Laporta after new partnership with UNHCR

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona will promote the UN refugee agency's logo on the back of its jerseys for the next four seasons.

    Barcelona, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 5:22 PM IST

    Barcelona will wear the logo of the United Nations Refugee Agency on the back of its shirts for the next four seasons as part of a partnership unveiled on Tuesday.

    The agreement comes as the UNHCR announced that the war in Ukraine and other deadly conflicts had pushed an unprecedented 100 million people to flee conflict, violence, human rights violations, and persecution.

    Despite having debts of 1.3 billion euros ($1.3 billion), Barcelona donated sponsorship space on its shirts to the UNHCR rather than selling it to a commercial enterprise.

    "I am sure our fans, our members - the owners of the club - are more than happy with this global alliance with UNHCR because we have shown to the world our heart," Barcelona president Joan Laporta said. "We have shown to the world our soul."

    In two of the last three seasons, Barcelona has failed to win a trophy. 

    "We want Barcelona to be a successful club, and we want Barcelona to be financially healthy, that is obvious," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said alongside Laporta at a news conference. "That is not in contrast with having a social conscience."

    Barcelona's foundation will provide 400,000 euros to UNHCR initiatives in Colombia, Malaysia, Turkey, and Uganda each season. Barcelona will also contribute sporting equipment and information worth 100,000 euros per year.

    The UNHCR emblem will appear on the back of Barcelona's jerseys beginning next season, while the front will display the Spotify logo.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2022, 5:22 PM IST
