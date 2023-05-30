Should Benzema accept mega offer from Al-Hilal that could link him with Messi? Real Madrid fans have their say

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is seriously considering a mega deal from join Al Hilal, in a move that could see the Frenchman pitted against former teammate and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema is carefully weighing a big-money transfer to Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia, a decision that might have a significant impact on the summer transfer market. The Frenchman could earn 100 million euros a year if he leaves now, but Real Madrid is hoping the 35-year-old accepts their offer to stay for one more season before they spend heavily on a striker in 2024.

Although insiders close to both players swear no contracts have yet been inked, Al Hilal is currently optimistic about preparations for Benzema and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi for the upcoming season.

All of this is a part of a larger effort to make the Saudi Pro League the most alluring league for megastars of the game when they enter their thirties, as they steadily work to lower that age and turn it into a true homegrown powerhouse.

Also read: Should Lionel Messi consider moving to Premier League? PSG star's fans give ultimate response

Although Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Al Nasr has not yet been as successful on the pitch as had been anticipated, it is thought to have had a significant impact on shifting attitudes.

Once Ronaldo signed, several players who had previously turned down Saudi Arabian bids tried to resume talks.

Madrid had hoped to postpone a striker acquisition until the summer, especially as they have big plans for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham this transfer window.

However, Benzema's choice might have an impact on that and possibly speed up Roberto Firmino's transfer.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid fans took to Twitter to share their view on whether Benzema should leave Santiago Bernabeu and accept the staggering offer from Al-Hilal.

"And the madridistas? Are you ready for him to go? I SAY YES," said one fan on Twitter, while another added, "Because Benzema knows he is finished."

A third fan noted, "At the end, everyone's going to play in the Saudi league and there won't be anyone to watch in UCL and all the other leagues."

Also read: 'Cristiano Ronaldo best in history': Former agent Mendes breaks his silence over split from Al-Nassr star

Here's a look at how fans reacted: