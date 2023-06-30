Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SAFF Championship: Will 'Immortal 11' Sunil Chhetri shine for India in semi-final clash against Lebanon?

    Sunil Chhetri has been India's primary weapon in the SAFF Championship 2023, as the 'Immortal 11' has so far netted five goals from three matches to sit on top of the goal-scorers' list.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

    At the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, India will rely on the offensive skills of their talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri to subdue a powerful Lebanon. in the SAFF Championship 2023 semi-final clash. India, the defending champions, finished second to Kuwait in Group A and advanced to the semifinals, while Lebanon won Group B and advanced to the last four.

    India's main weapon in this tournament has been Chhetri, who now leads the goal scorers' list with five goals from three games. A hat-trick against Pakistan is included in the total number of goals. His continued burning determination to lead the team's assault was highlighted by the amazing tumbling volley he made against Kuwait in India's most recent league game. For India to overcome the Lebanon challenge, Chhetri will need to be at the top of his game, but this does not mean that others will play a lesser role.

    Also read: SAFF Championship: Sunil Chhetri works his magic with goal no. 92, but India split points with Kuwait

    To assist their captain, players like Sahal Abdul Samad, Mahesh Singh, and Udanta Singh will need to step it up. Apart from Chhetri, all of them have experienced high points in the competition, but only Udanta and Mahesh have been able to hit the mark. Even if Chhetri is a superb player, India will be better served if they can contribute goals since relying on one player against a well-organized team like Lebanon could prove costly.

    The home team will also be hoping that their defence, which has allowed only one goal in the last nine games, will continue to function flawlessly.

    The Indians may not have overlooked any of these considerations because Lebanon is a seasoned foe. Seven more interactions have taken place between these two sides following their initial meeting in 1977.

    Also read: SAFF Championship: India qualify for semis with win over Nepal; WATCH fans laud 'Immortal 11' Sunil Chhetri

    Overall, Lebanon leads India 3-2, with three of the games being draws.

    However, India can find comfort in the fact that their recent matches against Lebanon both ended in victories. In the Intercontinental Cup league match earlier this month in Odisha, India held Lebanon to a scoreless draw before defeating them 2-0 in the championship game.

    However, in the fiercely competitive world of football, past results are meaningless, and India will need to play at the top of their game to defeat their West Asian adversaries, whose swift counterattacks can be a cause for concern. They defeated Bhutan, the Maldives, and Bangladesh in the group round, and they are entering the semifinals with an undefeated record.

    On the other side, after a relatively straightforward victory over Pakistan, India was tested by Nepal and Kuwait.

    Igor Stimac, the head coach of India, will be missed on the sidelines after the Croatian received his second red card of the competition during the game against Kuwait. The encounter against Lebanon will be another chance for an encore, though, as this India team has demonstrated a propensity to soar above the choppy water.

    Also read: At 38, Sunil Chhetri continues to produce masterclass; what makes him an unstoppable crowd puller?

    Saturday's matches: Kuwait vs Bangladesh, 3.30 PM, India vs Lebanon, 7.30 PM.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
