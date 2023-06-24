SAFF Championship: India qualify for semis with win over Nepal; WATCH fans laud 'Immortal 11' Sunil Chhetri

Indian legend Sunil Chhetri scored his fourth goal of the SAFF Championship 2023 against Nepal before Mahesh Singh (70th) struck to notch up the home side's second consecutive win.

Captain Sunil Chhetri found the target yet again as India beat a spirited Nepal 2-0 in their second group match to book a berth in the SAFF Championship 2023 semifinals in Bengaluru on Saturday. Chhetri got his fourth goal of the competition in the 61st minute, and Mahesh Singh's goal in the 70th minute gave the home team its second straight victory. Chhetri scored a hat-trick as India defeated Pakistan 4-0 in their opening game on Wednesday.

After Iran's Ali Daei (109 goals from 148 appearances), Chhetri (91 goals from 139 matches) was already the second-highest goal scorer among Asians and the third-highest scorer overall among active players. He scores goals the most frequently of any Asian player now playing.

Also read: At 38, Sunil Chhetri continues to produce masterclass; what makes him an unstoppable crowd puller?

WATCH: Indian fans in Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium laud 'Immortal 11' Sunil Chhetri after India's win over Nepal

With six points from two victories, India and Kuwait (also six points) both advanced from Group A to the semifinals. Kuwait had also defeated Pakistan 4-0 earlier in the day.

On June 27, India will play Kuwait to determine the group champion. Pakistan and Nepal both dropped two matches, eliminating them from contention for a semifinal position.

Prior to breaking the impasse, India had to hold off a valiant Nepali defence. Only Chhetri, Anirudh Thapa, and Sahal Abdul Samad were still in the starting 11 from the last game against Pakistan when India entered the match.

Nepal displayed a strong defensive effort and swift counterattacks to keep India at bay for the entirety of the first half.

Sahal had the first real opportunity of the game in the 21st minute, but his header from a cross went just wide of the goal post.

Had Bimal Ghatri been a little quicker with his effort, which was knocked away by Rohit Kumar just beyond the goal line in the 34th minute, Nepal might have taken a 1-0 lead in the game.

Also read: SAFF Championship 2023: How Sunil Chhetri's hat-trick powered India's win over Pakistan in Bengaluru - WATCH

Mahesh Singh made a strong run down the right wing and jinked a beautiful cross to Sahal inside the box in the 41st minute, but Sahal overran the ball and was unable to complete a shot.

In the second half, India displayed greater urgency and intent, and in the 61st minute, they were successful.

Chhetri was left unmarked inside the box as Sahal and Mahesh engaged in a quick one-two to get past the Nepalese defence. Chhetri then only needed to beat custodian Kiran Limbu.

The Indian players were energised by the goal and continued to look for another, with Sahal expertly controlling the midfield. The Keralan operated India's engine room in the second half alongside Mahesh Singh.

Sahal's pace and ability were highlighted by the second goal. The midfielder made a strong run into the middle, finding Chhetri with a pass, but Limbu deflected Chhetri's effort.

Mahesh Singh, though, was perfectly situated to head the ball into the net in the 70th minute, giving India a commanding 2-0 lead.

Nepal made a valiant effort to mount a comeback despite giving up a two-goal advantage. However, India was able to maintain the score.