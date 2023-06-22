Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SAFF Championship: Stimac defends action during India vs Pakistan clash; says will do it again if needed

    During India's 4-0 win over Pakistan at the SAFF Championship 2023, coach Igor Stimac was shown a red card for interrupting with the actions of an opposition player deliberately at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 6:42 PM IST

    Igor Stimac, the head coach of India, defended his actions during the team's 4-0 victory over Pakistan in their SAFF Championship 2023 opener, stating he "will do it again" to defend his players from "unjustified decisions." Stimac was shown a red card for interrupting with the actions of an opposition player deliberately at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

    "Football is all about passion, especially when you defend the colours of your country. You can hate or love me for my actions yesterday, but I am a warrior and I will do it again when needed to protect our boys on the pitch against unjustified decisions," Stimac tweeted.

    With two goals from Sunil Chhetri, the home team was leading 2-0 as the rain-soaked first half dragged on. However, Stimac's brief transgression injected some life into the proceedings.

    Abdullah Iqbal, a Pakistani player, was about to make a throw-in when Stimac, a coach and player with enormous experience, decided to step in. Stimac attempted to take the ball away from the player, setting off wild responses among some foreign players and coaching staff.

    To separate the fiercely sparring parties, the match officials, including the referee Prajwal Chhetri, had to step in.

    As the altercation was put under control, referee Chhetri penalised Stimac for willfully interfering with an opponent's play by issuing him a red card.

    Mahesh Gawli, a former India defender, filled in for Stimac on the touchline for the remainder of the game as he was unable to stand on the sidelines.

    A few players from the Pakistan and India teams also received yellow cards for their uncalled-for interventions in the incident.

    Gawli, India's assistant coach, said the red card would seem harsh on his superior, but the referee had to follow the rules after India's blowout of Pakistan.

    "Yeah, it was an offence that if you go by the book often attracts a red card. But yeah, but then we feel that it might have been a bit harsh on the coach," Gawli had said during the post-match press conference.

     

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 6:42 PM IST
