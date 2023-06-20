SAFF Championship 2023: Stage set for India vs Pakistan in Bengaluru; date, time, tickets and where to watch

The SAFF Championship 2023 football match between India and Pakistan is all set to be played at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming encounter.

The SAFF Championship 2023 football game between India and Pakistan is set to take place as scheduled on Wednesday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, after a few stressful moments. Following a delay in getting their visa, the arrival of the Pakistani squad from Mauritius had been clouded in uncertainty. However, the Indian Embassy cleared all outstanding applications on Monday evening, making it possible for the Pakistani team's smooth trip to India for the competition.

Also read: SHOCKING! India rejects rare opportunity to host Lionel Messi's Argentina for friendly; here's why

The Pakistani squad travelled to Mauritius to compete in the Four-Nation competition, which was won by Djibouti.

Speaking to PTI, a Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) official said, "The Pakistan is expected to land in the City by late evening or in the night and the match on Wednesday is set to be played on schedule at 7.30 PM IST. The AIFF is constantly monitoring the situation and we are confident that a rescheduling of the match will not happen at this stage."

As a result of the Indian Embassy being closed the previous weekend and no visa approval taking place, the Pakistani team's departure from Mauritius was delayed. The National Sports Board of Pakistan was cited by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) as the cause of the controversy for granting the NOC to play in India late. The sports board, however, returned the favour and claimed that the federation had unavoidably caused a delay by submitting the NOC's required documentation at the last minute.

Also read: 'I'm fossilized' - Here's what Sunil Chhetri feels about Indian football having a worthy successor

The reigning champions, Indian Football Team, have been placed in Group A with Kuwait, Nepal, and Pakistan. It will be contested from June 21 to July 4 in Bengaluru.

Here's all you need to know about the SAFF Championship 2023 encounter between India and Pakistan:

Date, time and venue

The SAFF Championship 2023 clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take place on Wednesday, June 21 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The epic encounter will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST.

Are tickets for India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 clash available?

The tickets for India vs Pakistan in SAFF Championship 2023 is available at the Paytm Insider for booking. Tickets can be booked here: https://insider.in/saff-championship-day-1-kuw-v-nep-and-ind-v-pak/event

The cost of the tickets is 199 for the North Upper section and 299 for the East Lower section, which is reserved for the visiting team's travelling supporters. Each ticket costs 399 and 499 respectively for the East Upper A and West Block A.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan in the SAFF Championship 2023 LIVE?

SAFF Championship 2023 live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s TV channels in India. The SAFF Championship 2023 will exclusively livestream on FanCode app and website.

As part of their training for the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar in January 2024, the Blue Tigers will compete in the June Hero Intercontinental Cup. After that, they will focus on the SAFF Championship to hone their skills and prepare their roster for the upcoming continental competition.

The opening match of the SAFF Championship 2023 will take place on June 21 in Bengaluru between Kuwait and Nepal, with India and Pakistan playing later that day. On June 22, Group B matches between the Maldives and Bhutan are in the afternoon and Lebanon and Bangladesh are up in the morning. The top two teams from each group will compete in the semi-finals on July 1, and the final will be played on July 4.

Here is the full list of India’s fixtures in the SAFF Championship 2023:

June 21, 2023

India vs Pakistan, 19:30 IST.

June 24, 2023

Nepal vs India, 19:30 IST.

June 27, 2023

India vs Kuwait, 19:30 IST.