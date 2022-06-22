Sadio Mane completes move to Bayern Munich from Liverpool

After weeks of speculations, Senegalese striker Sadio Mane has officially completed his move to German champion Bayern Munich from English giant Liverpool. On Wednesday, the Bavarian officially announced the signing of Mane on a three-year deal, with his contract set to run until June 2025. He had been sensational for The Reds since 2016, netting 120 goals in 269 matches across competitions, besides winning six trophies, including the English Premier League (EPL) and the UEFA Champions League (UCL). Overall, he has scored 192 club goals from 454 games. The move has cost Bayern €41 million (€32 million + add-ons worth €9 million). The Bavarian happens to be the Senegalese's fifth senior-level club.

After signing for Bayern, Mane said, "I'm pleased to be at FC Bayern in Munich. We spoke a lot, and I felt a big interest in this great club right from the beginning, so there was no doubt for me. It's the right time for this challenge. I want to achieve a lot with this club, in Europe too. During my time in Salzburg, I watched many Bayern games - I like this club!"

Meanwhile, Bayern President Herbert Hainer echoed, "Sadio Mané is a global star who underlines the appeal of FC Bayern and will increase the attractiveness of the Bundesliga as a whole. Fans come to the stadiums to see such unique players. It's great that our board, Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić, has managed to sign a player like Sadio Mané for FC Bayern."

Also, Bayern CEO and legendary former German goalkeeper Kahn mentioned, "We are delighted that we've been able to recruit Sadio Mané for FC Bayern. With his outstanding performances and great successes at the highest international level over many years, there are very few players like him. We're sure that Sadio Mané will delight our fans in the coming years with his spectacular style of play. He's ambitious and eager to win more titles. It is a robust package. All the biggest goals are possible with players like him at FC Bayern."