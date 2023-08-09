Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Roy Keane makes surprise return as Manchester United reveals new third kit

    Roy Keane, the former Manchester United star turned football pundit, reemerges on the scene, coinciding with the club's unveiling of their fresh third kit. Keane's return marks a remarkable event, as he steps back into the Manchester United spotlight for the first time in nearly two decades. Amidst the launch of the new kit, a promotional video features Keane alongside current players Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 2:46 PM IST

    Roy Keane has reappeared in the Manchester United spotlight after nearly two decades, coinciding with the club's introduction of their fresh third kit. The former football star, who is now a Sky Sports pundit, had parted ways with the team back in 2005 following a memorable interview on MUTV, where he openly criticised his fellow teammates. Aside from occasional appearances in testimonials and charity matches, this marks Keane's initial engagement with Manchester United since his departure, making his presence a notable spectacle during the launch of the team's new third kit for the upcoming season.

    Keane's unexpected involvement was showcased as he sported the new kit alongside current stars, Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez. The promotional video for the kit further features Keane, initiating the clip by questioning, "So you're a devil, are you?" The video then follows with scenes of Rashford's iconic celebration and glimpses of Old Trafford, all narrated by Keane's commanding voice.

    Keane continues to set the tone, emphasising the essence of the team's identity and expectations: "The devil isn't something you wear. It's more like a pact, a deal, shall we say. It's not for everyone. We expect a lot. And as sure as the sun will rise, we will know if you mean it." He concludes with a poignant reflection on commitment and dedication.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 2:46 PM IST
