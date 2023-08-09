Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cracking the code: Fantasy Premier League's best bargain picks for 2023/24 season

    The anticipation for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2023/24 season is high and the spotlight turns to the hidden heroes of FPL success – the bargain picks. These budget-friendly players hold the key to building a winning team, offering incredible value for their cost.

    Football Cracking the Code: Fantasy Premier League best bargain picks for the 2023/24 season osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

    Crafting a winning Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team involves more than just banking on high-priced superstars. The key to victory often lies in selecting bargain players who offer remarkable value for their cost. The upcoming 2023/24 season is no exception, with the careful inclusion of budget-friendly talents potentially shaping the fate of FPL managers. Well-informed predictions can guide us toward those players likely to cause a buzz in the early weeks of the league.

    Here, we present the standout FPL bargain picks for 2023/24:

    Bargain FPL Goalkeepers

    Alphonse Areola (West Ham) £4.0m: While not many options exist in the goalkeeper category at this price point, Areola stands out as a potential gem. Should Lukasz Fabianski falter, Areola's prowess could elevate him to a prime selection.

    Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) £5.0m: Ramsdale's clean sheet tally is anticipated to rise as Arsenal shores up its defence. The presence of a solid barrier in the form of Declan Rice further augments his appeal.

    Bargain FPL Defenders

    Jordan Beyer (Burnley) £4.0m: The pursuit of a reliable £4.0m defender remains a time-honored FPL tradition. Beyer, a consistent starter for Burnley, guarantees some bench points, making him a prudent investment.

    Sven Botman (Newcastle) £4.5m: Newcastle's sturdy defensive record is expected to benefit from the addition of Sandro Tonali. Botman emerges as the top pick among defenders in this price range.

    Bargain FPL Midfielders

    Julio Enciso (Brighton) £5.5m: Enciso's impressive record of four goals and three assists in limited starts last season positions him as an intriguing prospect. With Alexis Mac Allister's absence, Enciso could secure more game time and become a steal of the season.

    James Maddison (Tottenham) £7.5m: Maddison's consistent performances make him an alluring choice. His transition to Tottenham is expected to amplify his creative influence, enhancing his potential as an FPL gem.

    Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) £8.5m: Among the talented midfielders in his price range, Fernandes shines as a prime option. Priced significantly lower than Salah, his potential for high returns.

    Bargain FPL Forwards

    Evan Ferguson (Brighton) £6.0m: The emergence of Ferguson as a burgeoning talent is undeniable. His impressive stats from the previous season project him as a potential 15-20 goal scorer if he maintains his starting position, offering managers a substantial return on investment.

    Folarin Balogun (Arsenal) £4.5m: Balogun's exceptional Ligue 1 performance and transfer speculations position him as a valuable forward option. With a potential move to prominent clubs, he could be the ultimate bargain if he secures regular starts.

    Also Read: Chelsea hit with major setback as key attacker Christopher Nkunku ruled out for extended period

    Also Read: Neymar informs PSG of desire to depart amid Barcelona reunion rumours

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 1:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Manoj Tiwary makes a comeback from retirement to lead Bengal in Ranji Trophy osf

    Manoj Tiwary makes a comeback from retirement to lead Bengal in Ranji Trophy

    BCCI unrivaled financial triumph: Deep dive into cricket's wealthiest board and tax contributions snt

    BCCI's unrivaled financial triumph: Deep dive into cricket's wealthiest board and tax contributions

    Cricket Hardik Pandya's last-ball six sparks controversy; selfish act denying Tilak Varma half-century triggers debate osf

    Hardik Pandya's last-ball six sparks controversy; selfish act denying Tilak Varma half-century triggers debate

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: Suryakumar Yadav shines as India clinches victory in the 3rd T20I osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Suryakumar Yadav shines as India clinches victory in the 3rd T20I

    Football Women's FIFA World Cup: Lauren James apologises for red card incident at , vows to learn from experience osf

    Women's FIFA World Cup: Lauren James apologises for red card incident, vows to learn from experience

    Recent Stories

    Siddiques mortals to be laid to rest in Ernakulam, funeral to be held at 6pm; know details ADC

    Siddique's mortals to be laid to rest in Ernakulam, funeral at 6pm; know details

    World Tribal Day: 6 Indian tribal products to be appreciated LMA

    World Tribal Day: 6 Indian tribal products to be appreciated

    Want to create a cozy corner Here is how you can utilize unused spaces into comfortable retreats gcw

    Want to create a cozy corner? Here's how you can utilize unused spaces into comfortable retreats

    Kerala: Man injured in car fire incident dies in Kottayam anr

    Kerala: Man injured in car fire incident dies in Kottayam

    Real or AI-generated? Elon Musk responds to his doppelganger's hilarious boxing video - WATCH snt

    Real or AI-generated? Elon Musk responds to his doppelganger's hilarious boxing video - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon