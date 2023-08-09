Cracking the code: Fantasy Premier League's best bargain picks for 2023/24 season

The anticipation for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2023/24 season is high and the spotlight turns to the hidden heroes of FPL success – the bargain picks. These budget-friendly players hold the key to building a winning team, offering incredible value for their cost.

Crafting a winning Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team involves more than just banking on high-priced superstars. The key to victory often lies in selecting bargain players who offer remarkable value for their cost. The upcoming 2023/24 season is no exception, with the careful inclusion of budget-friendly talents potentially shaping the fate of FPL managers. Well-informed predictions can guide us toward those players likely to cause a buzz in the early weeks of the league.

Here, we present the standout FPL bargain picks for 2023/24:

Bargain FPL Goalkeepers

Alphonse Areola (West Ham) £4.0m: While not many options exist in the goalkeeper category at this price point, Areola stands out as a potential gem. Should Lukasz Fabianski falter, Areola's prowess could elevate him to a prime selection.

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) £5.0m: Ramsdale's clean sheet tally is anticipated to rise as Arsenal shores up its defence. The presence of a solid barrier in the form of Declan Rice further augments his appeal.

Bargain FPL Defenders

Jordan Beyer (Burnley) £4.0m: The pursuit of a reliable £4.0m defender remains a time-honored FPL tradition. Beyer, a consistent starter for Burnley, guarantees some bench points, making him a prudent investment.

Sven Botman (Newcastle) £4.5m: Newcastle's sturdy defensive record is expected to benefit from the addition of Sandro Tonali. Botman emerges as the top pick among defenders in this price range.

Bargain FPL Midfielders

Julio Enciso (Brighton) £5.5m: Enciso's impressive record of four goals and three assists in limited starts last season positions him as an intriguing prospect. With Alexis Mac Allister's absence, Enciso could secure more game time and become a steal of the season.

James Maddison (Tottenham) £7.5m: Maddison's consistent performances make him an alluring choice. His transition to Tottenham is expected to amplify his creative influence, enhancing his potential as an FPL gem.

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) £8.5m: Among the talented midfielders in his price range, Fernandes shines as a prime option. Priced significantly lower than Salah, his potential for high returns.

Bargain FPL Forwards

Evan Ferguson (Brighton) £6.0m: The emergence of Ferguson as a burgeoning talent is undeniable. His impressive stats from the previous season project him as a potential 15-20 goal scorer if he maintains his starting position, offering managers a substantial return on investment.

Folarin Balogun (Arsenal) £4.5m: Balogun's exceptional Ligue 1 performance and transfer speculations position him as a valuable forward option. With a potential move to prominent clubs, he could be the ultimate bargain if he secures regular starts.

