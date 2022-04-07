Ronaldo hits back at 'jealous' Rooney for asking Man United to sack old teammate

On Sky Sports, the United legend called for Ronaldo to leave this summer alongside midfielder Paul Pogba, claiming his return has not benefited the club.

Image Credit: Wayne Rooney Instagram (L); Getty Images (R)

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at former teammate Wayne Rooney for suggesting that Manchester United axe the Portuguese star at the end of the season. The Derby boss delivered a scathing attack on the 37-year-old on Monday following the Red Devils' 1-1 draw against Leicester City in the Premier League at the weekend. Also read: Erik ten Hag set to be appointed Manchester United manager - Reports

Image Credit: Getty Images

On Sky Sports, the United legend called for Ronaldo to leave this summer alongside midfielder Paul Pogba, claiming his return has not benefited the club. Later, Rooney posted a photograph of him on Monday Night Football along with Jamie Carragher and presenter David Jones on Instagram.

Image Credit: Wayne Rooney Instagram

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner took the opportunity to hit back at his former teammate's criticism on the show as he wrote in the comment section: 'Two Jealous'.

Image Credit: Getty Images

On the show, Rooney assessed the Portugal international's impact since he returned to Old Trafford and conceded that the move has failed to pay off for United. "You'd have to say no," Rooney said when asked if Ronaldo coming back to the Premier League had benefitted the Red Devils.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"He's scored. He's scored important goals in the Champions League games early on in the season. He scored the hat-trick against Tottenham. But I think if you're looking to the club's future, you have to go with younger, hungry players to do their best to lift Manchester United over these next two or three years," the former United legend stated.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"And obviously Cristiano is getting on a bit. He certainly isn't the player he was when he was in his 20s. And that happens. That's football. He's a goal threat, but I think the rest of the game they need more. They need young, hungry players," Rooney had stated.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"I think they've got good young players. I think Sancho will be better next year. I think Marcus will be better next year. They've got good young players. I think Jesse Lingard should be playing for them because he brings energy. He brings quality. Scott McTominay has done well, so they have got some good young players," the Derby boss remarked.

Image Credit: Getty Images