    Ronaldo hits back at 'jealous' Rooney for asking Man United to sack old teammate

    First Published Apr 7, 2022, 2:01 PM IST

    On Sky Sports, the United legend called for Ronaldo to leave this summer alongside midfielder Paul Pogba, claiming his return has not benefited the club.

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at former teammate Wayne Rooney for suggesting that Manchester United axe the Portuguese star at the end of the season. The Derby boss delivered a scathing attack on the 37-year-old on Monday following the Red Devils' 1-1 draw against Leicester City in the Premier League at the weekend.

    On Sky Sports, the United legend called for Ronaldo to leave this summer alongside midfielder Paul Pogba, claiming his return has not benefited the club. Later, Rooney posted a photograph of him on Monday Night Football along with Jamie Carragher and presenter David Jones on Instagram. 

    The five-time Ballon d'Or winner took the opportunity to hit back at his former teammate's criticism on the show as he wrote in the comment section: 'Two Jealous'.

    On the show, Rooney assessed the Portugal international's impact since he returned to Old Trafford and conceded that the move has failed to pay off for United. "You'd have to say no," Rooney said when asked if Ronaldo coming back to the Premier League had benefitted the Red Devils.

    "He's scored. He's scored important goals in the Champions League games early on in the season. He scored the hat-trick against Tottenham. But I think if you're looking to the club's future, you have to go with younger, hungry players to do their best to lift Manchester United over these next two or three years," the former United legend stated.

    "And obviously Cristiano is getting on a bit. He certainly isn't the player he was when he was in his 20s. And that happens. That's football. He's a goal threat, but I think the rest of the game they need more. They need young, hungry players," Rooney had stated.

    "I think they've got good young players. I think Sancho will be better next year. I think Marcus will be better next year. They've got good young players. I think Jesse Lingard should be playing for them because he brings energy. He brings quality. Scott McTominay has done well, so they have got some good young players," the Derby boss remarked.

    "They just have to get that confidence, get them believing they are good players and perform at a better level and then obviously whoever the new manager is, he'll bring his own players in and try to rebuild that group," Rooney concluded.

