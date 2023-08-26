Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo's hat-trick powers Al-Nassr to opening triumph in Saudi Pro League

    In a dazzling display of skill and determination, Cristiano Ronaldo notched an impressive hat-trick for Al-Nassr in a Saudi Pro League showdown against Al Fateh.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 26, 2023, 9:53 AM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable performance persists as he maintains his goal-scoring prowess with a triumphant hat-trick for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. During the Friday evening match against Al Fateh, Ronaldo found the net three times, showcasing his enduring skill. Despite a slow start to the new season for Ronaldo's team, his three-goal feat, combined with an earlier goal by Sadio Mané, propelled Luis Castro's squad to an insurmountable advantage on the scoreboard.

    Following an active summer transfer window that significantly bolstered competition in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo's exceptional performance might just serve as the catalyst for Al-Nassr's ascent in the league standings.

    Ronaldo started with an assist for Sadio Mane in the 27th minute through an inventive backheel pass. In the 38th minute, the 38-year-old veteran found the net for the team's second goal, executing a header from the center of the six-yard box.

    However, Cristiano Ronaldo's contribution didn't conclude there. Around 10 minutes into the second half, he orchestrated a seamless team maneuver, practically guiding the ball into the net. Adding another layer of brilliance in the 81st minute, Mane elevated the excitement by sending a header sailing past the goalkeeper, all while paying tribute to Ronaldo's iconic 'SIU' celebration.

    The final blow came from Ronaldo during the added time, as he expertly tapped in the closing goal, completing his remarkable 63rd career hat-trick. 

