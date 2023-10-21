Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    RIP Sir Bobby Charlton: Manchester United and England legend passes away at the age of 86

    The football community is deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, the beloved Manchester United and England football icon, who left an indelible mark on the sport.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 8:54 PM IST

    The football world is in mourning as Manchester United announced the passing of the legendary former player, Sir Bobby Charlton, at the age of 86.

    During his illustrious career, Charlton amassed an impressive record of 758 games played and 249 goals scored while representing Manchester United for 17 remarkable years. His contributions to the club were monumental, leading to triumphs in prestigious competitions such as the European Cup, three league titles, and the FA Cup.

    On the international stage, Sir Bobby Charlton donned the England national team jersey, earning 106 caps and netting 49 goals. Notably, he was a key figure in England's victory at the 1966 World Cup, achieving this historic feat alongside his brother, Jack. Charlton's impact extended beyond the pitch, as he exemplified resilience, having survived the tragic Munich air disaster in 1958.

    After retiring as a player, he continued his dedication to the sport by serving as a director at Old Trafford for an impressive 39 years. Manchester United expressed their profound sorrow, paying tribute to a true giant of the game. The club's statement praised Sir Bobby's qualities, not only as a remarkable footballer but also for his sportsmanship and integrity, which garnered admiration from millions worldwide. Their heartfelt condolences go out to his beloved wife, Lady Norma, his daughters, grandchildren, and all those who cherished the legacy of Sir Bobby Charlton.

    Here are some of the Tweets in his memory:

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2023, 9:08 PM IST
