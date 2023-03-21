Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revealed: FBI-like interview with Ferguson convinced Patrice Evra to choose Man United over Liverpool

    Frenchman Patrice Evra will go down in Manchester United folklore as one of the club's all-time greats after winning nine titles during his spell at Old Trafford.

    football Revealed: FBI-like interview with Ferguson convinced Patrice Evra to choose Manchester United over Liverpool snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

    In an interesting revelation, Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has revealed how former boss Sir Alex Ferguson persuaded him to choose to join the Red Devils over Liverpool in 2006 after comparing their first meeting to 'an interview with the FBI'.

    The Frenchman, who spent eight years at Old Trafford and won five Premier League championships, three League Cups, and the Champions League, will go down in Manchester United folklore as one of the team's all-time greats. 

    Yet Evra has admitted that he might have left for Liverpool, United's bitter rivals, if not for Sir Alex's persuading methods at a Paris airport. The former full-back joked that the Scot made him feel like he would 'kill him' if he let him down.

    During a breakthrough campaign at Monaco, Evra remarked on how Sir Alex's directness and rigour impressed him.

    "Sir Alex spoke with my agent and we met at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris," Evra told Rio Ferdinand's Vibe with Five YouTube channel.

    "He didn't speak French so it was more David Gill [negotiating]. My English wasn't great so my agent was translating," Evra continued.

    "I remember he was asking questions like, "do you drink?" "No". "Do you like to go out?" "Sometimes". "Are you ready to not lose a game?" "Yeah". "Are you ready to not even draw a game?" "Yeah"," he added.

    "I feel like it was an interview from the FBI. And when I shook his hand - everything I say I was like, "I'm ready - if I let him down this man is going to kill me," the Frenchman jokingly said.

    "Before United came my agent said we had Liverpool, Inter Milan, and United. I remember my agent was so excited and saying, "Patrice, it's Manchester United," he continued.

    "I was watching United because of Eric Cantona, so this was a big influence [on me], but when I met [Ferguson] you feel something special. If you do well for this man you will win and achieve things for this club," Evra stated.

    football Revealed: FBI-like interview with Ferguson convinced Patrice Evra to choose Manchester United over Liverpool snt

    Evra's choice to stay in the northwest proved crucial to United's success as he rose to become one of the finest full-backs in the world during that time.

    Evra's United career, however, came to an early end when Ferguson decided to step down as manager in 2013, as he only played under David Moyes for one season before being released by the team.

    The Frenchman later joined Juventus of Serie A, winning three Italian league championships and two Italian cups.

    He eventually returned to France with Marseille before choosing to join West Ham and playing in the Premier League once more before retiring in 2019.

    After describing Sir Alex's severe treatment of Nani in 2011, Evra had previously commented on his strict management style.

    He described how Jamie Carragher delivered a crushing tackle to the former winger, and despite the man crying, the Scot was still incensed.

    "You remember Anfield when Nani got tackled by Jamie Carragher?" Evra told Ferdinand on his show earlier this month.

    "I remember he got butchered he nearly broke his leg. We started fighting with Liverpool players, Steven Gerrard, and then Scholsey [Paul Scholes] came and he saw Nani crying. He said "f*** that, let's go," the Frenchman added.

    "After that Ferguson gave him two weeks off because he says he needed to recover from that because we were waiting for him because in that team we didn't care we were ready to kill him. Because you know someone crying at Anfield... and even Ferguson, you remember when he said: "I hope your legs are f*****g broken I really hope your legs are broken"," Evra added.

    "Ferguson always wanted to kill Nani when he was falling on the floor, saying you can't be a United player and doing that," Evra concluded.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Stadium named after Rani Rampal in Rae Bareli; hockey star 'proud' to be 1st woman to get this honour snt

    Stadium named after Rani Rampal in Rae Bareli; hockey star 'proud' to be 1st woman to get this honour

    football Here is how much Tottenham Hotspur risks paying Antonio Conte if he is sacked-ayh

    Here's how much Tottenham Hotspur risks paying Antonio Conte if he is sacked

    WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals thrash Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets to jump to top of table snt

    WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals thrash Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets to jump to top of table

    Explained How start of Major League Cricket in US with IPL investment could change the ecosystem forever snt

    Explained: How start of Major League Cricket in US with IPL investment could change the ecosystem forever

    WPL 2023: Another Grace special helps UP Warriorz seal playoff berth with win over Gujarat Giants snt

    WPL 2023: Another Grace special helps UP Warriorz seal playoff berth with win over Gujarat Giants

    Recent Stories

    Bihar 12th Result 2023 to be released today March 21 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; check time, notice here - adt

    Bihar 12th Result 2023 to be released today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; check time, notice here

    Indian threatened Pakistan team: Shahid Afridi explosive claim amid Asia Cup 2023 venue row-ayh

    'Indian threatened Pakistan team': Shahid Afridi's explosive claim amid Asia Cup 2023 venue row

    Realme C55 to launch today Heres how you can watch the event LIVE know expected specs price gcw

    Realme C55 to launch today: Here's how you can watch the event LIVE; know expected specs, price

    Stadium named after Rani Rampal in Rae Bareli; hockey star 'proud' to be 1st woman to get this honour snt

    Stadium named after Rani Rampal in Rae Bareli; hockey star 'proud' to be 1st woman to get this honour

    South superstar Suriya buys extravagant, luxurious property in Mumbai worth 70 crores, know details here vma

    South superstar Suriya buys extravagant, luxurious property in Mumbai worth 70 crores, know details here

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon