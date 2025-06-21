Image Credit : Getty

The opening day of the first Test between England and India was quite eventful as Indian batters dominated the proceedings at Headingley in Leeds on Friday, June 20.

England skipper Ben Stokes’ decision to bowl first seemed to have backfired as the visitors posted a total of 359/3 in 85 overs, with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant batting on 127 and 65, respectively. Yashasvi Jaiswal too shone on the opening day with his maiden Test century in English conditions.

Ben Stokes led the hosts' bowling attack with a spell of 2/43 in 13 overs, Brydon Carse picked a wicket while conceding 70 runs in 16 overs.

On that note, let’s take a look at 5 key takeaways from India’s campaign on Day 1 of the series opener.