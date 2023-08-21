'Rest in peace dad': Spain's goal-scorer Olga Carmona's bittersweet Women's World Cup 2023 triumph

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

    Spain's captain, Olga Carmona, who scored the decisive goal in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final against England, received heartbreaking news just after the match ended. The Spanish Football Association shared on social media that Carmona's father had been battling illness for some time and had passed away on Friday, but the family chose not to inform her until after the World Cup final.

    Carmona expressed her emotions on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), writing, "And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started. I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad."

    In a historic victory, Spain claimed their first Women's World Cup title, defeating England 1-0 in the final. The thrilling match marked the conclusion of a record-breaking tournament in Australia and New Zealand, where underdog teams bridged the gap with the traditional powerhouses. In front of nearly 76,000 spectators at Sydney's Stadium Australia, Spain displayed superior skills and created more scoring opportunities, even missing a penalty in the second half.

    Spain's triumph was a vindication of their coach, Jorge Vilda, and the Spanish football federation's decision to stand by him despite 15 players expressing their desire not to represent the national team under his leadership last year.

    Defender Olga Carmona played a pivotal role, scoring the match-winning goal from her position at left-back in the 29th minute, sending a powerful, low shot past England's goalkeeper Mary Earps.

    Coach Vilda, who had faced criticism for his coaching style, expressed his immense joy after the victory. He stated, "It's difficult to describe, immense joy, I'm so proud of this team." There were some jeers from the crowd when his image was displayed during the match and when he approached the podium as Spain lifted the trophy. Vilda added, "I'm so happy for everyone watching us right now; we've made them happy too. We're champions of the world."

    England's coach, Sarina Wiegman, suffered her second consecutive defeat in a World Cup final, and her European champion team had few excuses for the loss.

    In front of Queen Letizia, Spain earned a penalty 20 minutes from the end after a VAR review determined that Keira Walsh had handled the ball in the box. However, Jennifer Hermoso's weak penalty was easily saved by Earps, offering England a lifeline in their pursuit of a maiden World Cup title.

    Despite this setback, Spain appeared more likely to score again, and their players celebrated enthusiastically at the final whistle. In contrast, England's players were visibly distraught, with some burying their heads in their hands and others in tears.

    Spain joined an elite group of five teams to have won the Women's World Cup since its inception in 1991, following the United States, Germany, Norway, and Japan.

