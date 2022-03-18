Real Madrid wish a colourful Holi; Indian fans ecstatic to see post in Hindi

Taking to Instagram, the official handle of the Real Madrid football club posted a colourful post to wish everyone 'Happy Holi', along with a caption in Hindi.

The festival of Holi is celebrated across India and by Indians the world over with a lot of joy and jubilation. Wishing fans a colourful Holi, La Liga leaders and Spanish football giants Real Madrid took to Instagram to send out their love on the auspicious occasion.

Taking to Instagram, the official handle of the Real Madrid football club posted a colourful post that featured the words' Happy Holi' along with the club's logo. What's interesting is the caption was posted in the Hindi language that read: होली के शुभ अवसर पर रंगभरी शुभकामनाएं

The post has left Indian fans of the Spanish giants ecstatic, with some even suggesting that the club should seriously think about cracking a deal with Paris Saint-Germain star striker Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid also extended the festival greetings by captioning their post in Hindi on the Facebook-owned platform. In response, some of the fans wished their favourite club all the best for the rest of the Champions League campaign.

Regarded as one of the most successful football clubs in the beautiful game's history, Real Madrid is the current La Liga leader with 66 points, ten clear of Sevilla and 15 clear of arch-rivals Barcelona. The club has also clinched the UEFA Champions League title 13 times.

Also read: Happy Holi: IPL 2022 stars celebrate festival of colours in quarantine

Earlier on March 16, as part of their 'Everyone with Ukraine' campaign, Real Madrid has donated one million euros to those affected by the Russian invasion. The campaign was launched by the Real Madrid Foundation on March 5 to help those who have fled their homes in Ukraine.

Real Madrid issued a statement confirming the same, saying the funds will be allocated to the Spanish Red Cross by Real Madrid Foundation.

"Real Madrid C.F. will donate one million euros to the "Everyone with Ukraine" campaign, which was launched by the Real Madrid Foundation on March 5, as part of the effort to help alleviate the humanitarian needs of those displaced in Ukraine, a country where the Foundation works alongside the main international NGOs with whom it has been collaborating with for decades in several countries with projects aimed at providing assistance to children in need," the statement said.

"The Red Cross and UNHCR (among others such as Cesal and Salesian Missions) are the organisations with emergency projects on the ground, along with the Foundation's partner school in Ukraine, Epicenter for children, which has adapted its operations to meet the basic needs of the local population. Similarly, to support the welcoming of refugees in Spain, whose primary care is provided by the Red Cross and Cesal, 13,000 items of clothing and sporting equipment have also been donated to the Red Cross and Cesal centres in Madrid," the club added.

"The Real Madrid Foundation's "Everyone with Ukraine" campaign will continue as long as necessary to provide a direct donation channel that helps provide for the needs of the displaced population both in Ukraine and in the bordering countries as well as welcoming refugees in Spain," the statement concluded.