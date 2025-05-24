Madrid: Coach Carlo Ancelotti will have his farewell match at Real Madrid. Real Madrid will face Real Sociedad in their final Spanish League match today at 7.45 pm at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real's home ground. Carlo Ancelotti, who will leave Real Madrid after today's match, will become the head coach of the Brazil national team. Today's match will also be the last for Luka Modric at the Santiago Bernabéu, as he is leaving the team this season. Real Madrid, the champions of last season, finished second this time. Barcelona, who won the title, will face Athletic Bilbao in their final match of the season tomorrow.

Meanwhile, CNN Brazil reported that Ancelotti is trying to bring in former Brazilian star Ricardo Kaka, his favorite player at AC Milan, as an assistant coach. Kaka, an attacking midfielder, played his best under Ancelotti at Milan. Indications are that Carlo is currently considering revamping his coaching staff to coach Brazil. As part of this, Ancelotti plans to appoint Ricardo Kaka, a former Milan star and Brazil's 2002 World Cup winner, as assistant coach.

Ancelotti, who coached Kaka at Milan from 2003 to 2009, has a close relationship with the star. Together, they brought Champions League and Serie A titles to AC Milan. Kaka also won the Ballon d'Or in 2007 while playing in top form for Milan. Kaka welcomed the federation's agreement with Carlo Ancelotti as the head coach of the Brazil football team through social media. Reports suggest that this indicates a new beginning for both of them. After retiring from professional football in 2017, Kaka obtained a coaching license. In addition to AC Milan, Kaka also played for the giant club Real Madrid during his football career. Ricardo Kaka also has the experience of 92 matches for Brazil.