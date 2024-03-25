Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Real Madrid unveils stunning new 'Purple' kit by Y-3 and Yohji Yamamoto

    Real Madrid dazzles fans with the reveal of their striking new purple fourth kit, crafted by Y-3 and designer Yohji Yamamoto.

    Real Madrid unveils stunning new 'Purple' kit by Y-3 and Yohji Yamamoto
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 8:21 PM IST

    Real Madrid fans can anticipate a vibrant sight as the team debuts their latest purple fourth kit when they face Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu following the international break. Designed by the renowned Y-3 clothing brand under the creative direction of designer Yohji Yamamoto, this new kit will adorn both the men's and women's teams during the latter stages of the season.

    This marks the second collaboration between Los Blancos and Y-3 for a fourth kit, with the previous release occurring during the 2021/22 season. The unveiling of this eye-catching attire adds a fresh dimension to Real Madrid's iconic ensemble, promising a visually striking presence on the field.

