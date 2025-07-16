Image Credit : Getty

Replacing Bellingham is a near-impossible task. His dynamic presence as a box-to-box midfielder with an eye for goal is rare, especially in a player so young. Still, manager Xabi Alonso has options at his disposal.

The most straightforward replacement in a traditional No. 10 role is Franco Mastantuono. The 17-year-old summer signing is being groomed for big things and has already impressed with his composure, creativity, and set-piece skills. Whether Alonso will place immediate trust in such a young talent remains to be seen.

Another possible candidate is Arda Guler. The Turkish international is more experienced and has already been tested in various midfield roles. However, he has largely featured in deeper positions. Moving Guler forward would likely force Alonso to reshuffle the central midfield, with Eduardo Camavinga being a natural pick to cover the vacant spot.

Ultimately, the tactical adjustment depends on Alonso’s preferred formation. Whether he opts for a direct replacement at the 10 spot or tweaks the system to distribute Bellingham’s workload remains the key question in the coming weeks.