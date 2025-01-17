Real Madrid fans go berserk after Marcelo spotted during Copa del Rey win over Celta Vigo (WATCH)

Marcelo is one of the most successful players at Real Madrid, having won 25 trophies in his career, including five Champions League titles, 6 La Liga triumphs, and two Copa del Rey crowns.

Former Real Madrid star Marcelo delighted the fans by marking his presence during Los Blancos’ comprehensive win over Celta Vigo in a round 16 clash of Copa del Rey at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Thursday, January 16.

Real Madrid qualified for the quarterfinals of the Cop del Rey with a 5-2 win over Celta Vigo. Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., Endrick, and Federico Valverde played a crucial role in securing the victory for the Spanish giants. At the end of 90 minutes of play, including extra time, Real Madrid and Celta Vigo were tied 2-2, giving a sense of drama and excitement to the fans who were present at the Santiago Bernabeu. In additional time, Endrick and Federico Valverde stepped up for The Whites and netted three goals, two by the former, to clinch the victory for the side.

Real Madrid’s thrilling win might have given the Los Blancos’ fans a reason to celebrate, but the presence of Marcelo at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium has added to their joy. In a video that went viral on social media, the former Real Madrid star was spotted in the VIP seating, where he was watching the match with her daughter. As soon as the camera panned on him, the Real Madrid fans began to chant his name as the former Brazilian international waved on the big screen.

After Real Madrid’s thrilling win over Celta Vigo, Marcelo went to the team’s locker room and met with his former teammates and the club president Florentino Perez. He also met Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti. The pictures of the same also went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Marcelo witnessed his career taking after he joined Real Madrid from Fluminense FC in 2007. From there on, the 36-year-old became one of the integral and instrumental players for the Los Blancos for the next 15 years until he left the club to join Greece giants Olympiacos F.C. in 2022. During his time at Real Madrid, Marcelo established himself as one of the greatest left-backs of all time.

Marcelo is one of the most successful players at Real Madrid, having won 25 trophies in his career, including five Champions League titles, 6 La Liga triumphs, and two Copa del Rey crowns. The Brazilian football legend had represented Real Madrid in 546 games and scored 38 goals in official competitions during his 15-year stint at Santiago Bernabeu.

