Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid a DONE DEAL? Los Blancos eye January move for Liverpool star - Report

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold will reportedly move to Spanish giants Real Madrid as the deal between him and Los Blancos is expected to be finalised in the January transfer window. Real Madrid has been targeting Arnold over the last one year and has now decided to make their move after the England international rejected a 20 million pound bid from the club in the transfer window.

The speculations about his move to Real Madrid came amid Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah set to leave Liverpool once their contracts expire in the summer. Salah has been heavily linked with his move to Saudi Arabia, while van Dijk is yet to explore his options. Liverpool has been in talks with all three players, but there has been no breakthrough. The players have been able to negotiate with overseas clubs about joining in this ongoing transfer window.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with his move to Real Madrid, which saw Liverpool star reject an offer earlier from Bernabeu. According to a report by Spanish outlet, Marca, Arnold gave a verbal confirmation to Real Madrid about his joining the club and the Los Blancos are waiting for the transfer window to open, so that they can officially unveil him as the Real Madrid player. However, the other reports suggested that Carlo Ancelotti's side are considering whether to sign in the January transfer window or in winter.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has played a crucial role in the success of Liverpool alongside Mohamed Salah. He was part of the Merseyside club that won the 2019 Champions League triumph and ended their 30-year drought of winning the Premier League title in 2020. Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the midfielder as ‘An outstanding talent’, adding that he emerged as a world-class football player. Liverpool is the first senior club he has represented in his professional career.

Amid the reports of potential move to Real Madrid, Trent Alexander-Arnold has remained tight-lipped about his future, with his public comments on the news coming in September last year. Since then, there has been no official announcement and confirmation about his exit from Liverpool.

While Real Madrid is currently pursuing a deal for the Liverpool star, the Los Blancos are also keeping an eye on Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies. Davies current deal with Bundesliga giants set to expire in summer and talks over the renewal of his contract have been put on hold.

The Canada international is now free to have talks with clubs outside, with 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid expressing their interest to have his signature on a free transfer deal. The Bernabeu has exuded their confidence of having him on the board in the January transfer window as there has been no talks between Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich Club about the extension of the contract.

