Real Madrid faces €550M obstacle in pursuit of Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid faces a substantial financial hurdle in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, as a report suggests that the Spanish club would need to pay around €550 million to sign the French superstar this summer.

Real Madrid would need to pay a staggering €550 million if they want to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer. The speculation about Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid has intensified after he expressed his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in the upcoming season. PSG, determined not to lose him for free, has presented him with an ultimatum: either sign a new contract or be sold during this summer transfer window.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, would prefer to acquire Mbappe in 2024 to avoid paying a transfer fee. The details of a possible deal have been analysed, and it has been estimated that if the French star were to join now, the entire operation would cost Los Blancos approximately €550 million. This figure includes the transfer fee, wages, signing-on fee, and agent fees. Consequently, Real Madrid is reluctant to pursue the transfer this summer unless the price is significantly reduced.

Ideally, both Real Madrid and Mbappe would prefer for him to fulfil the remainder of his contract with PSG before making his move to the Spanish capital next summer. However, PSG remains firm in their stance, which could potentially force Mbappe out of the club in the coming weeks.