Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United targets new goalkeeper and striker amidst Mason Mount acquisition, Andre Onana deal nearing

    Manchester United is intensifying their efforts in the transfer market, focusing on securing a new goalkeeper and a striker following the recent acquisition of Mason Mount. 

    football Manchester United targets new goalkeeper and striker amidst Mason Mount acquisition, Andre Onana deal nearing completion osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 8:12 PM IST

    With the recent acquisition of Mason Mount, Manchester United is actively pursuing a new goalkeeper and plotting a move for a striker. Reports suggest that a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is nearing completion, while the club is also considering a move for Atalanta prodigy Rasmus Hojlund. Anthony Martial's potential involvement could also be crucial for Manchester United in a potential deal for Harry Kane.

    Erik ten Hag, aware of the heightened expectations and the challenges of the Champions League, is eager to further strengthen the squad. However, the pursuit of Harry Kane has proven to be complex. While the manager's preference is to add Kane as a goalscorer, Tottenham's chairman is determined not to strengthen a direct rival. Bayern Munich has reportedly made bids, and it remains to be seen whether the English superstar will choose to join a German club.

    It is well-known that Kane desires to surpass Alan Shearer's Premier League goals record and United could offer him the opportunity to achieve that milestone while also competing for trophies in his home country. United initially ruled themselves out of the race due to Tottenham's £100 million asking price, but there is still a belief that a late window opportunity may arise.

    Also Read: Chelsea unveils home kit for 2023-24 season without a sponsor; fans rate new jersey

    Given the limited transfer budget, additional deals are contingent on player sales. One player who could potentially be involved as part of any deal for Kane is United striker Anthony Martial. Football Transfers reports that Tottenham still holds an interest in the Frenchman, having previously attempted to sign him when he was at Monaco. This could present an opportunity for United to explore in negotiations.

    Erik ten Hag is eager to acquire another forward, and there are indications that there could be a renewed interest in Harry Kane, although a deal is not expected to be reached in the near future. Additionally, Bayern Munich is also monitoring the situation, with an eye on potentially signing the England captain.

    “We are told that Tottenham continue to monitor Anthony Martial – in 2015, when he signed a new contract at Monaco, Spurs made a bid for him.

    “Their affection for the Frenchman has not gone away, we understand, and he could represent a sizeable sum for Man Utd or a possible makeweight in the signing of Kane.”

    Martial’s sale would open up a slot up top but whether that player will be Kane remains to be seen. As of now, such a transfer looks unlikely.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 8:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Dhoni at LGM launch: Harish Kalyan hopes 'Thalaiva' continues to play IPL; Yogi Babu reveals he got signed bat snt

    Dhoni at LGM launch: Harish Kalyan hopes 'Thalaiva' continues to play IPL; Yogi Babu reveals he got signed bat

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Sunil Gavaskar slams senior cricketers' fitness and workload management osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Sunil Gavaskar slams senior cricketers' fitness and workload management

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek shares love for grass court after sealing 1st quarter-final berth osf

    Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek shares love for grass court after sealing 1st quarter-final berth

    Bengaluru cyclist Srinivas Gokulnath conquers Race Across America vkp

    Bengaluru cyclist Srinivas Gokulnath conquers Race Across America

    football Chelsea unveils home kit for 2023-24 season without a sponsor; fans rate new jersey osf

    Chelsea unveils home kit for 2023-24 season without a sponsor; fans rate new jersey

    Recent Stories

    Skin Brightening to Collagen: 5 incredible Skin benefits of Cherries in Monsoons vma eai

    Skin Brightening to Collagen: 5 incredible Skin benefits of Cherries in Monsoons

    From 'Antaheen' to 'Bela Sheshe': Here are 7 best romantic Bengali movies of all times ADC EIA

    From 'Antaheen' to 'Bela Sheshe': Here are 6 best romantic Bengali movies of all times

    Cancer Prevention to Stronger Heart: 5 key benefits of Garlic on your body vma eai

    Cancer Prevention to Stronger Heart: 5 key benefits of Garlic on your body

    Kajal Aggarwal enjoys romantic holiday with Gautam Kitchlu in Turkey, see PHOTOS ADC

    Kajal Aggarwal enjoys romantic holiday with Gautam Kitchlu in Turkey, see PHOTOS

    Anti-Ageing to Enhanced Skin: 5 incredible benefits of Ginger on Skin vma eai

    Anti-Ageing to Enhanced Skin: 5 incredible benefits of Ginger on Skin

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon