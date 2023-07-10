Manchester United targets new goalkeeper and striker amidst Mason Mount acquisition, Andre Onana deal nearing

Manchester United is intensifying their efforts in the transfer market, focusing on securing a new goalkeeper and a striker following the recent acquisition of Mason Mount.

With the recent acquisition of Mason Mount, Manchester United is actively pursuing a new goalkeeper and plotting a move for a striker. Reports suggest that a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is nearing completion, while the club is also considering a move for Atalanta prodigy Rasmus Hojlund. Anthony Martial's potential involvement could also be crucial for Manchester United in a potential deal for Harry Kane.

Erik ten Hag, aware of the heightened expectations and the challenges of the Champions League, is eager to further strengthen the squad. However, the pursuit of Harry Kane has proven to be complex. While the manager's preference is to add Kane as a goalscorer, Tottenham's chairman is determined not to strengthen a direct rival. Bayern Munich has reportedly made bids, and it remains to be seen whether the English superstar will choose to join a German club.

It is well-known that Kane desires to surpass Alan Shearer's Premier League goals record and United could offer him the opportunity to achieve that milestone while also competing for trophies in his home country. United initially ruled themselves out of the race due to Tottenham's £100 million asking price, but there is still a belief that a late window opportunity may arise.

Also Read: Chelsea unveils home kit for 2023-24 season without a sponsor; fans rate new jersey

Given the limited transfer budget, additional deals are contingent on player sales. One player who could potentially be involved as part of any deal for Kane is United striker Anthony Martial. Football Transfers reports that Tottenham still holds an interest in the Frenchman, having previously attempted to sign him when he was at Monaco. This could present an opportunity for United to explore in negotiations.

Erik ten Hag is eager to acquire another forward, and there are indications that there could be a renewed interest in Harry Kane, although a deal is not expected to be reached in the near future. Additionally, Bayern Munich is also monitoring the situation, with an eye on potentially signing the England captain.

“We are told that Tottenham continue to monitor Anthony Martial – in 2015, when he signed a new contract at Monaco, Spurs made a bid for him.

“Their affection for the Frenchman has not gone away, we understand, and he could represent a sizeable sum for Man Utd or a possible makeweight in the signing of Kane.”

Martial’s sale would open up a slot up top but whether that player will be Kane remains to be seen. As of now, such a transfer looks unlikely.