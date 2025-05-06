Real Madrid have contacted Liverpool about signing Trent Alexander-Arnold before his contract ends in June, aiming for him to play in the Club World Cup. Alexander-Arnold will end his 20-year association with Liverpool at the end of the season.

La Liga giants Real Madrid have approached Liverpool about signing English right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold early so that he can feature in the Club World Cup in June, according to Sky Sports.

On Monday, Trent confirmed that he would end his two-decade-long association at Anfield and look for a new challenge. His contract will expire on June 30, and Real Madrid will play its first fixture in the Club World Cup on June 18 against Al Hilal in Miami.

According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid are expected to follow up on their initial approach as the Los Blancos are determined to acquire Trent's services for the Club World Cup.

Trent might miss two initial matches of Club World Cup

If Liverpool decide against letting Trent go early, he would still be available for the latter stage of the tournament. However, he would still miss Real Madrid's initial games against Al Hilal, Pachuca (June 22) and Salzburg (June 27).

Teams featuring in the Club World Cup have the option to use a special in-tournament window to register players, which will last from June 27 to July 3.

Trent to bid adieu to his childhood club at end of the season

According to Sky Sports, Trent has verbally agreed to join Madrid after announcing that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the current season.

"I think first and foremost, I want to say it's not an easy decision, and there's a lot of thought and feeling that has gone into it. I've been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I've ever wanted to here," Arnold said in a statement released by Liverpool.

Trent joined Liverpool's Academy at the age of six and progressed through the ranks at youth level before making his senior debut for the Reds in 2016. To date, he has featured in 352 fixtures with Liverpool's crest on his chest, netted 23 goals, and lifted eight major honours, including this season's Premier League title.

"After giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I've got to a point now where I feel like I need a new change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person. And I think now is the right time for me to do that," he added.

Trent dazzlingly displayed his attacking and defensive skills on the right side. He helped Liverpool add the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup trophies to the illustrious trophy cabinet. Along with this, he was also a part of two Carabao Cups, two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and one Community Shield.