5 Biggest Trent Alexander-Arnold Moments at Liverpool
From corner kick genius to cup-winning assists, these are Trent Alexander-Arnold’s five greatest moments in a Liverpool shirt.
1. The Quick Corner vs Barcelona (2019)
Down 3-0 from the first leg, Liverpool needed a miracle. Trent spotted Barcelona lazy and took a fast corner to Origi and goal. It became one of the most iconic Champions League moments ever. Liverpool won 4-0 and completed the comeback.
2. Champions League Final Win (2019)
At just 20, Trent started and starred in a Champions League final. His athleticism, crossing, and maturity helped Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0. It was his crowning moment on Europe’s biggest stage.
3. Winning Goal vs Fulham (2024)
With the game locked at 3-3 in stoppage time, Trent curled in a world-class winner. The thriller became a massive moment for even Liverpool fans who were not happy with the team's struggles.
4. FA Cup Final Assist (2022)
Against Chelsea, in a tight final that went to penalties, Trent put in one of his best performances, delivering accurate crosses and controlling the tempo. He assisted Liverpool’s best chance in normal time and scored in the shootout.
5. Breaking Assist Records
In 2019-20, Trent broke the Premier League record for most assists by a defender of 13 in one season. He reinvented the fullback role, essentially becoming a playmaker from right-back.