PSG President Al-Khelaifi engages in talks with Mbappe's Mother amid Real Madrid speculation

    PSG President holds talks with Mbappe's mother to address future amid Real Madrid transfer links

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

    Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is taking proactive steps to avoid prolonging the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga. In a conversation with Fayza Lamari, Mbappé's mother, Al-Khelaifi outlined PSG's stance on the matter.

    Mbappe had chosen not to exercise his option to extend his contract until 2025, creating a pressing need for PSG to address the situation during this summer and prevent it from lingering into the 2023-24 season. With persistent links to Real Madrid and only one year remaining on his contract, the urgency to find a resolution became evident.

    During the discussion with Mbappe's mother, Al-Khelaifi conveyed PSG's strong desire to retain the talented forward. Recognising his immense potential and skill as a French international, the club expressed its willingness to build its future plans around him.

    However, Al-Khelaifi also acknowledged the possibility of Mbappe leaving the club. In such a scenario, PSG would require time to adapt and adjust its strategies. The departure of a player of Mbappe's caliber would necessitate changes in squad composition, playing style, and overall team dynamics, leaving a significant void in the team structure.

    Al-Khelaifi's urgency in promptly resolving the situation stems from the understanding that time is of the essence. With only one year remaining on Mbappe's contract, PSG faces the risk of losing him on a free transfer if a new agreement cannot be reached. Such an outcome would be highly undesirable for the club, as it would mean losing one of their star players without any financial compensation.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
