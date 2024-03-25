PSG's Kylian Mbappe set to reveal club future before Euro 2024 amid Real Madrid speculation

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe, who captains the French national team, has hinted that his club future will be resolved before the commencement of Euro 2024 on June 14.

Mbappe, who captains the French national team, has hinted that his future will be resolved before the commencement of Euro 2024 on June 14. With speculation rife about his potential move to Real Madrid, reports suggest that a deal between the player and the Spanish giants is nearly finalized.

The saga surrounding Mbappe's future has been a topic of intense discussion, with an agreement in place to delay the formal announcement until the conclusion of the current football season. However, with PSG and Real Madrid potentially facing off in the UEFA Champions League final, the big reveal could occur sooner if either team is eliminated from the competition.

Speaking after France's recent friendly defeat to Germany, Mbappe remained composed and assured reporters that his future is nearing resolution.

“People will know my future before the Euros. I’m very calm about it”, as per reports from Telefoot, via Mundo Deportivo.

“My future is no longer a huge topic at the club, no one talks to me about it anymore. I’ll be at the Euros with calm head, ready to do great things for France," he added.

With Mbappe's focus firmly on representing his country at Euro 2024, France prepares to wrap up their current international window with a clash against Chile on March 26. As fans eagerly await Mbappe's decision, the football world remains on tenterhooks, anticipating the announcement that will determine the next chapter in the talented forward's illustrious career.

In the midst of transfer speculation and contract negotiations, Mbappe's unwavering commitment to his national team reflects his determination to deliver success on the international stage. As the Euros draw closer, the stage is set for Mbappe to showcase his exceptional talent while simultaneously unveiling his future club, adding an extra layer of intrigue to one of football's most captivating storylines.