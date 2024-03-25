Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PSG's Kylian Mbappe set to reveal club future before Euro 2024 amid Real Madrid speculation

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe, who captains the French national team, has hinted that his club future will be resolved before the commencement of Euro 2024 on June 14.

    football PSG Kylian Mbappe set to reveal club future before Euro 2024 amid Real Madrid speculation snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

    As the countdown to Euro 2024 begins, all eyes are on French superstar Kylian Mbappe as he prepares to unveil his next destination. Following his decision not to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Mbappe's impending departure has dominated headlines, with Real Madrid emerging as the frontrunners for his signature.

    Mbappe, who captains the French national team, has hinted that his future will be resolved before the commencement of Euro 2024 on June 14. With speculation rife about his potential move to Real Madrid, reports suggest that a deal between the player and the Spanish giants is nearly finalized.

    The saga surrounding Mbappe's future has been a topic of intense discussion, with an agreement in place to delay the formal announcement until the conclusion of the current football season. However, with PSG and Real Madrid potentially facing off in the UEFA Champions League final, the big reveal could occur sooner if either team is eliminated from the competition.

    Speaking after France's recent friendly defeat to Germany, Mbappe remained composed and assured reporters that his future is nearing resolution.

    “People will know my future before the Euros. I’m very calm about it”, as per reports from Telefoot, via Mundo Deportivo.

    “My future is no longer a huge topic at the club, no one talks to me about it anymore. I’ll be at the Euros with calm head, ready to do great things for France," he added.

    With Mbappe's focus firmly on representing his country at Euro 2024, France prepares to wrap up their current international window with a clash against Chile on March 26. As fans eagerly await Mbappe's decision, the football world remains on tenterhooks, anticipating the announcement that will determine the next chapter in the talented forward's illustrious career.

    In the midst of transfer speculation and contract negotiations, Mbappe's unwavering commitment to his national team reflects his determination to deliver success on the international stage. As the Euros draw closer, the stage is set for Mbappe to showcase his exceptional talent while simultaneously unveiling his future club, adding an extra layer of intrigue to one of football's most captivating storylines.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: Fans of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya beat each other up during MI vs GT clash; WATCH viral video snt

    IPL 2024: Fans of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya beat each other up during MI vs GT clash; WATCH viral video

    cricket IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans snatch victory from the jaws of defeat over Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad osf

    IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans snatch victory from the jaws of defeat over Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad

    IPL 2024: Dog interrupts play between Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Dog interrupts play between Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans (WATCH)

    cricket KL Rahul offers candid opinion on IPL's 'Two Bouncers' rule after defeat to Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: KL Rahul candid opinion on 'Two Bouncers' rule after defeat to Rajasthan Royals

    cricket Mohammad Amir come out of retirement, eyes T20 World Cup comeback for Pakistan osf

    Mohammad Amir comes out of retirement, eyes T20 World Cup comeback for Pakistan

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan under big pressure to resume trade with India?

    Pakistan under big pressure to resume trade with India?

    Karnataka BJP lodges complaint against CM Siddaramaiah to Election Commission for 'Operation Kamala' allegations vkp

    Karnataka BJP lodges complaint against CM Siddaramaiah to EC for 'Operation Kamala' allegations

    Lunar Eclipse 2024 on Holi: Check out time duration during which you can witness Chandra Grahan will it be visible in India gcw

    Lunar Eclipse 2024 on Holi: When can you witness Chandra Grahan? Will it be visible in India?

    Kangana Ranaut's 2021 tweet resurfaces, claiming that she would never contest elections from Himachal Pradesh RBA

    Kangana Ranaut's 2021 tweet resurfaces, claiming that she would never contest elections from Himachal Pradesh

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-762 March 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-762 March 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon