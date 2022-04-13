Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tottenham boss Antonio Conte tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Brighton clash

    Tottenham, currently with 57 points from 31 games, will now look to go six points ahead of their north London rivals on Saturday's early kick-off at home to the Seagulls.

    football premier league Tottenham boss Antonio Conte tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Brighton clash snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 5:38 PM IST

    Even as Tottenham Hotspur aim to seal their spot in Premier League's top four, manager Antonio Conte has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 but is expected to be symptom-free ahead of Saturday's clash against Brighton.

    According to The Times, the Italian tested positive over the weekend that saw the Lilywhites make massive inroads in the top-four race after a thumping 4-0 victory over Aston Villa and Arsenal's defeat by Graham Potter's men.

    Tottenham, currently with 57 points from 31 games, will now look to go six points ahead of their north London rivals on Saturday's early kick-off at home to the Seagulls. In what comes as a relief to fans and players, Conte is expected to be present on the touchline for their Premier League clash.

    The report added the 52-year-old isolated himself from the squad after testing positive for Covid-19 and is now expected to also hold his pre-match press conference virtually via Zoom instead of in person on Thursday as originally scheduled.

    Fans of Tottenham will be hoping the Italian's positive Covid-19 test has not hampered the players' preparations as they aim to seal a berth in next year's Champions League with a fifth straight Premier League win.

    Also read: EPL 2021-22, Matchday 32 review: Manchester United, Arsenal stunned; City-Liverpool settle for draw

    Last weekend, the Italian praised his team for taking advantage of Arsenal's slip-up and lauded them for seeing 'the right moment to go further ahead'.

    "We have to show at this moment that you start to feel the blood of your opponents. It is important at this moment not to fade,' Conte said.

    "Arsenal, West Ham and United are in the same position as us, fighting for a place in the Champions League. To know that your opponents have lost, for sure it has to give you the will to win," the Tottenham boss added.

    "A small team would be happy to know even if you lost, you stayed fourth,' Conte added, 'but if you want to be a big team, you have to see it as the right moment to go further ahead. We suffered pressure against Villa in the first half, but we showed great desire," the Italian concluded.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 5:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanushree Verma slays it with Varun Dhawan on 'Stayin Alive'; watch - gps

    Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma slays it with Varun Dhawan on ‘Stayin Alive’; watch

    Khelo India University Games 2021: Indian sporting greats wish participating athletes all the very best-ayh

    Khelo India University Games 2021: Indian sporting greats wish participating athletes "all the very best"

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin predicts more retired outs after his historic call-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin predicts more 'retired outs' after his historic call

    This is madness!: Roger Federer aces Switzerland tourism ad along with Anne Hathaway snt

    'This is madness!': Roger Federer aces Switzerland tourism ad along with Anne Hathaway

    football Clamour for Benzema's 'deserving' Ballon d'Or honour grows after Champions League heroics snt

    Clamour for Benzema's 'deserving' Ballon d'Or honour grows after Champions League heroics

    Recent Stories

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanushree Verma slays it with Varun Dhawan on 'Stayin Alive'; watch - gps

    Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma slays it with Varun Dhawan on ‘Stayin Alive’; watch

    Skin care: Look wonderful and fabulous forever with mango butter-dnm

    Skin care: Look wonderful and fabulous forever with mango butter

    5 DIY lip scrubs you need this summer for exfoliating chapped lips gcw

    5 DIY lip scrubs you need this summer for exfoliating chapped lips

    Khelo India University Games 2021: Indian sporting greats wish participating athletes all the very best-ayh

    Khelo India University Games 2021: Indian sporting greats wish participating athletes "all the very best"

    Karnataka Assembly election 2023: BJP start preparations, 3 teams to travel across state-dnm

    Karnataka Assembly election 2023: BJP start preparations, 3 teams to travel across state

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon