Tottenham boss Antonio Conte tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Brighton clash

Even as Tottenham Hotspur aim to seal their spot in Premier League's top four, manager Antonio Conte has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 but is expected to be symptom-free ahead of Saturday's clash against Brighton.

According to The Times, the Italian tested positive over the weekend that saw the Lilywhites make massive inroads in the top-four race after a thumping 4-0 victory over Aston Villa and Arsenal's defeat by Graham Potter's men.

Tottenham, currently with 57 points from 31 games, will now look to go six points ahead of their north London rivals on Saturday's early kick-off at home to the Seagulls. In what comes as a relief to fans and players, Conte is expected to be present on the touchline for their Premier League clash.

The report added the 52-year-old isolated himself from the squad after testing positive for Covid-19 and is now expected to also hold his pre-match press conference virtually via Zoom instead of in person on Thursday as originally scheduled.

Fans of Tottenham will be hoping the Italian's positive Covid-19 test has not hampered the players' preparations as they aim to seal a berth in next year's Champions League with a fifth straight Premier League win.

Last weekend, the Italian praised his team for taking advantage of Arsenal's slip-up and lauded them for seeing 'the right moment to go further ahead'.

"We have to show at this moment that you start to feel the blood of your opponents. It is important at this moment not to fade,' Conte said.

"Arsenal, West Ham and United are in the same position as us, fighting for a place in the Champions League. To know that your opponents have lost, for sure it has to give you the will to win," the Tottenham boss added.

"A small team would be happy to know even if you lost, you stayed fourth,' Conte added, 'but if you want to be a big team, you have to see it as the right moment to go further ahead. We suffered pressure against Villa in the first half, but we showed great desire," the Italian concluded.