Smith Rowe joins Fabregas in illustrious goal-scoring club as Arsenal beat Brentford 2-1

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka dazzled for Arsenal as they sealed a much-needed 2-1 win against Brentford in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Both Smith Rowe and Saka have been instrumental for the Mikel Arteta side this season, and the academy graduates were the match winners as the Gunners continue their quest to qualify for next year's Champions League.

Smith Rowe put the home side ahead in the 48th minute after a hard-fought first half, and in doing so, registered his 10th goal for Arsenal across all competitions this seat. With this feat, the 21-year-old midfielder has become the first Arsenal academy graduate to score 10+ goals in a season for the Gunners since Cesc Fabregas in 2009-10.

Since he was introduced to the first team on Boxing Day in 2020, the England international has been a shining light for the Gunners and is currently Arsenal's top scorer in both the Premier League and in all competitions this season. Given a start ahead of Gabriel Martinelli, who faces a 2-match suspension after seeing a red card against Wolves, the Hale End product continues to impress Mikel Arteta and Arsenal fans.

The home side was well on top in the first half of Saturday's clash but couldn't make their dominance count as Arsenal could not capitalise on their dominance of possession. However, Smith Rowe provided the much-needed breakthrough immediately at the start of the second half, before Saka secured the three points with a clinical finish in the 79th minute.

Thomas Frank's side got a consolation at the end, as Christian Noergaard scored a goal in stoppage time. However, that was not enough for Brentford to seal a point.

Arsenal is now in the 6th spot with 42 points from 23 games. They next face the Wolves at home on February 25.