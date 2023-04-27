'Ballon d'Or loading': Fans laud record-breaking Haaland after Man City thrash EPL title rivals Arsenal

Manchester City striker Erling Braut Haaland broke the record for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League campaign during his side’s win over Arsenal on Wednesday.

Erling Braut Haaland has taken the football world by storm with his record-breaking debut Premier League season for defending champions Manchester City. During his team's 4-1 win over title rivals Arsenal, the Norwegian set a new record for the most goals in a 38-game EPL season, and fans cannot stop raving about the striker as they believe he is all set to win the next Ballon d'Or trophy.

Also read: EPL: Man City's Guardiola opens up about former assistant Arteta transforming Arsenal into title rival

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah held the record with 32 goals in his debut campaign at Liverpool. And on Wednesday night, Haaland scored his 33rd goal in only 29 league appearances. In the 2022–23 Premier League Golden Boot race, the Man City striker is far ahead of Harry Kane (24 goals).

Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer share the record for most goals scored during the Premier League era. They scored 34 points in the 42-match seasons of 1993–1994 and 1994–1995, respectively. Although, Haaland could break that record with seven games left. The 22-year-old highlighted City's victory by scoring the game's final goal in the closing seconds.

Haaland deserved the goal against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium after an all-around fantastic striker display during the crucial Premier League title clash. His back-to-back goal game has drawn criticism, but on Wednesday, he produced a masterwork of linkup play.

The Norwegian deterred Rob Holding of Arsenal before he expertly controlled a lofted ball and sent up Kevin De Bruyne for the opening goal. The Belgian playmaker raced clear from the Arsenal defence before firing past a hapless Aaron Ramsdale.

Haaland kept making threats. He hit Ramsdale's goal just inches wide, then pelted the goalie with a powerful shot. In their 4-4-2 formation, the former Borussia Dortmund striker and De Bruyne gave Arsenal issues.

In the second half, Haaland again took on the provider role, assisting De Bruyne. The 31-year-old sidefooted the ball past Ramsdale and through Holding's knees. Despite a wonderful finish to make the score 3-1 before the late goal, Holding had a terrible day in defence.

Haaland has scored 49 goals for Man City in just 41 games. The most of any Premier League player throughout all competitions is this number. He has surpassed the mark of 44 goals set by Salah in 2017–18 and Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2002–03. Additionally, he has seven assists, demonstrating that he can also create. Over the past month, he has dramatically improved his holdup and linkup play.

Following this feat, Haaland took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself with his hair let down after scoring City's fourth goal against Arsenal. "HUNTING," wrote the striker in the post's caption. Fans flooded Haaland's post with comments about 'Ballon d'Or loading'.

"Best striker in the world," said one fan in the comment section of Haaland's post, while another added, "Haaland breaking the 38-game goal record in the final minute is the poetic ending that the scriptwriters are planning."

"You are just incredible!!! What a talent, like…are u even real?" wrote a third fan, while a fourth noted, "Haaland is greater than Mbappe."

Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to the goal-scoring machine: