    'Apologies Gunners': Arsenal's Saka sends message to fans after missing crucial penalty in West Ham draw

    Arsenal saw a 2-0 lead disappear for the second time in a week but they had a golden chance to make it 3-1 minutes before West Ham equalised.

    football premier league Arsenal Bukayo Saka sends message to fans after missing crucial penalty in frustrating West Ham draw snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 17, 2023, 1:26 PM IST

    After missing a key penalty in Sunday's 2-2 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium, Bukayo Saka has apologised to Arsenal supporters. The Gunners had a fantastic opportunity to make it 3-1 minutes before the Hammers equalised, but they let a 2-0 lead go for the second time in a week. 

    After Michail Antonio's handball, the referee pointed to the area, and Saka was the player to take the penalty shot. The Englishman missed the shot, his first since the Euro 2020 championship final, and West Ham would make him pay moments later. 

    After the game, Saka took to Instagram to apologise to Arsenal fans and said, "I'll always accept my responsibility, regardless of the result."

    "Apologies Gunners, I’ll do everything I can to make it right," the Arsenal star added.

    Arsenal dropped two points for the second straight game, and although Manchester City still has a game in hand, their lead over them has shrunk to four points.

    The two sides will meet at the Etihad in a couple of weeks in what is looking to be a title decider. 

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2023, 1:26 PM IST
