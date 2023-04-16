Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL: 'Incredible' Erling Haaland on fire as he equals Mohamed Salah's goal-scoring feat; supporters amazed

    EPL 2022-23: Erling Haaland was on target again twice as Manchester City slapped Leicester City 3-1. Consequently, Haaland took his EPL season tally to 32 and equalled the feat of Mohamed Salah, sending fans into a frenzy.

    EPL 2022-23: 'Incredible' Erling Haaland on fire as he equals Mohamed Salah goal-scoring feat; supporters amazed-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 3:08 PM IST

    There is no stopping for Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland. Ever since moving to English champion Manchester City this season, he has been on fire, scoring goals in almost every game he plays. On Saturday, he scored a couple more in the Cityzens' game against a relegation-threatened Leicester City, winning 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

    As a result, Haaland took his season goal tally in the EPL to 32, while he equalled the feat previously held by Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah. With eight more contests remaining, the Norwegian looks destined to break the record. At the same time, fans went bonkers over his current form, terming him City's most "incredible" signing to date.

    ALSO READ: LIGUE 1 - KYLIAN MBAPPE CREATES HISTORY DURING PSG'S VICTORY OVER LENS; SOCIAL MEDIA ENTHRALLED

    Despite City's convincing conquest, Guardiola was left concerned by the tense finish, as he told Sky Sports, "Of course we were worried. It was 3-1 from our mistake, and they [Leicester] had the chances with Maddison and Kelechi, so the game was tricky in the last 15 minutes. The first 60 or 65 minutes was good."

    With Haaland and City looking to continue the same form against German champion Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarterfinal at the Allianz Arena in Munich this week, which the visitors lead 3-0 from the home leg, Guardiola declared that Bavarians are still capable of bouncing back.

    ALSO READ: Former EPL player arrested on child sex offences to walk free after charges dropped

    "We know that [Bayern can bounce back]. We have to try our game and think we will win the game. We have to defend. Otherwise, they have the rhythm. It's an adamant opponent. We go there to achieve something unique, to reach a semi-final. We must play with the right mentality, be stable in the bad moments and go for it," concluded Guardiola to BBC Sport.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2023, 3:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe creates history during PSG Paris Saint-Germain victory over Lens; social media enthralled-ayh

    Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe creates history during PSG's victory over Lens; social media enthralled

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: Sikandar Raza brilliance hands PBKS narrow 2-wicket away conquest over LSG, KL Rahul 74 in vain-ayh

    IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza's brilliance hands PBKS narrow 2-wicket away conquest over LSG, KL Rahul's 74 in vain

    IPL 202, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Virat Kohli scores another 50 as DC suffers collapse to hand RCB easy success-ayh

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli scores another 50 as DC suffers collapse to hand RCB easy success

    IPL 2023, MI vs KKR, Mumbai Indians-Kolkata Knight Riders: Jofra Archer unlikely to play; Tim David admits planning headache for Rinku Singh-ayh

    IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Jofra Archer unlikely to play; Tim David admits planning headache for Rinku Singh

    IPL 2023, MI vs KKR preview: Mumbai Indians-Kolkata Knight Riders, location, venue, date, time, where to watch live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians face uphill grind against relentless Kolkata Knight Riders

    Recent Stories

    Ayan Mukherji offered whopping amount for directing Hrithik Roshan starrer 'War 2', Know more details AHA

    Ayan Mukerji offered whopping amount for directing Hrithik Roshan starrer 'War 2', Know more details

    Apple new 15 inch MacBook Air spotted may launch at WWDC 2023 Report gcw

    Apple's new 15-inch MacBook Air spotted, may launch at WWDC 2023: Report

    The Kapil Sharma show to take temporary hiatus? How long will it go off-air; know details vma

    The Kapil Sharma show to take temporary hiatus? How long will it go off-air; know details

    football Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe creates history during PSG Paris Saint-Germain victory over Lens; social media enthralled-ayh

    Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe creates history during PSG's victory over Lens; social media enthralled

    Atiq Ahmed prophecy comes true 19 years ago he foresaw his end read his exact words resurfaced after killing snt

    Atiq Ahmed's 'prophecy' comes true! 19 years ago he foresaw his end; read his exact words

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon