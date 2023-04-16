EPL: 'Incredible' Erling Haaland on fire as he equals Mohamed Salah's goal-scoring feat; supporters amazed

EPL 2022-23: Erling Haaland was on target again twice as Manchester City slapped Leicester City 3-1. Consequently, Haaland took his EPL season tally to 32 and equalled the feat of Mohamed Salah, sending fans into a frenzy.

There is no stopping for Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland. Ever since moving to English champion Manchester City this season, he has been on fire, scoring goals in almost every game he plays. On Saturday, he scored a couple more in the Cityzens' game against a relegation-threatened Leicester City, winning 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

As a result, Haaland took his season goal tally in the EPL to 32, while he equalled the feat previously held by Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah. With eight more contests remaining, the Norwegian looks destined to break the record. At the same time, fans went bonkers over his current form, terming him City's most "incredible" signing to date.

Despite City's convincing conquest, Guardiola was left concerned by the tense finish, as he told Sky Sports, "Of course we were worried. It was 3-1 from our mistake, and they [Leicester] had the chances with Maddison and Kelechi, so the game was tricky in the last 15 minutes. The first 60 or 65 minutes was good."

With Haaland and City looking to continue the same form against German champion Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarterfinal at the Allianz Arena in Munich this week, which the visitors lead 3-0 from the home leg, Guardiola declared that Bavarians are still capable of bouncing back.

"We know that [Bayern can bounce back]. We have to try our game and think we will win the game. We have to defend. Otherwise, they have the rhythm. It's an adamant opponent. We go there to achieve something unique, to reach a semi-final. We must play with the right mentality, be stable in the bad moments and go for it," concluded Guardiola to BBC Sport.