    Premier League 2023-24: Pep Guardiola provides injury update on Erling Haaland following Bournemouth game

    Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola, has provided insights into Erling Haaland's injury situation following the team's game against Bournemouth.

    Premier League 2023-24: Pep Guardiola provides injury update on Erling Haaland following Bournemouth game
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

    Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola, has shared the news that Erling Haaland suffered an ankle twist during the match against Bournemouth, leading to his substitution in the 6-1 victory on Saturday. While Jeremy Doku delivered an impressive performance against the Cherries, Haaland struggled to make an impact in the first half and was substituted at halftime, visibly limping as he left the field.

    City managed the game well without Haaland, but it appears they may need to continue without him for a little while. Guardiola confirmed that the Norwegian international will require treatment for his twisted ankle. Guardiola stated, "Twisted ankle, we didn't want to take risks with him; he didn't feel comfortable. He might return as early as Tuesday, but it could potentially be next Sunday."

    Manchester City is set to face Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday, followed by a Premier League match against Chelsea later in the week. Haaland had been a consistent presence in the lineup this season, with only a Carabao Cup match against Newcastle United seeing Julian Alvarez in the striker's role. Alvarez, who has typically played as an attacking midfielder in recent weeks, may be called upon to fill in for Haaland if needed.

    Notably, Julian Alvarez is City's second-highest scorer this season with four goals, following closely behind Haaland's 11 goals. Phil Foden, who often featured as a false nine before Haaland's arrival at the club, is third in the goal-scoring charts with three goals to his name.

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
